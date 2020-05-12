Families slowly getting back to restaurants

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

WALHALLA — Karli O’Kelley and her family had no hesitation about eating inside a restaurant on Monday — the first day of business after Gov. Henry McMaster lifted a ban on dine-in service that had been in place since March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re not scared of the corona,” O’Kelley said while eating lunch with her father, Randy, fiancé, Alan McKeon, and three daughters at Pete’s Drive In of Walhalla. “We enjoy the food. It’s been a while. We’ve got a lot done at home (in quarantine). It’s time to get out.”

Randy, who has been out of work for the past five weeks because of the virus, agreed.

“It’s good to go out and do stuff as a family,” he said.

McKeon has also been out of work because of the pandemic, and he said he was glad he could once again eat in a restaurant.

“It’s been boring at the house, and it’s just good to get back out again,” he said. “God is in control. We’re starting to see a difference.”

While restaurants across Oconee County and South Carolina opened to dine-in service Monday, some Walhalla restaurants were closed because they are not usually open on Mondays, while others had signs on the doors saying they were not open yet. At least two Walhalla restaurants were still open to carryout service only.

Restaurant owner Pete Salmes said while he expects dine-in service to improve business, he knows all customers won’t come back quickly.

“It is going to take a little bit of time,” he said. “It’s not easy. All people don’t want to come out yet.”

At 3 Amigos Mexican Grill on Catherine Street, Chris and Heather Grant enjoyed lunch inside a restaurant with their 17-monnth old son, Konnor, for the first time in several weeks. Chris said they had gotten some takeout food from local restaurants while they were closed to dine-in service, but the family mostly cooked at home for the past several weeks.

“It’s good being able to get out as a family and enjoy eating at one of our favorite restaurants,” he said. “Our young son loves this place. He loves the energy of it. It’s real nice to just get out and enjoy the community again.”

At Mountain Mocha on Main Street, owner Calvin Williams was ready for customers that included a few who ate inside and some takeout orders. But he said he expects business to grow as people begin to get out more.

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time,” he said of dine-in service. “I think it’s definitely going to bring in business that we didn’t have prior, so it’s going to be a big change for us.”

Williams said the past few weeks have been “stressful” and “slow” as he worked through ways to adjust to the changes in his new business.

“With dine-in, we’re kind of getting back to normal and getting back to what we’re used to,” he said, adding his tables were already spread apart to meet social distancing guidelines. “We didn’t have to do too much work. It’s kind of similar to what we were doing before. We’re smaller. It’s just a little easier for us to handle.”

ncannada@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6680