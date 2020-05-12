Ram Cat Alley diners ready to return to regular routines

By Caitlin Herrington

The Journal

SENECA — While the morning was slow, Ram Cat Alley’s restaurants anticipated their busiest Monday night in a while following Gov. Henry McMaster’s OK to allow diners inside.

Mondays are “pretty hit or miss,” Brews on the Alley barista and bartender Emily Riggs said, but the evenings on the back patio have been pretty popular in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few customers had stopped in to grab their morning coffee, but none hung around to work or visit with friends.

A few doors down, the lunch rush began at The Spot on The Alley, where diners enjoyed one of the first hot, fresh meals in weeks that they didn’t have to cook themselves.

Following their Monday meeting, staff members from LifePoint Church were able to go out to lunch just like normal, though the group had to split up and sit at two tables.

“It’s been a while since we’ve actually gotten together for a meal,” Colette Kibbe said. “We’ve been separated out so much. We usually do this after staff meetings on Monday, and we’re a close group of folks.”

Outdoor seating — recently expanded in the wake of the pandemic — has been popular, and to-go orders were being called in consistently, but seeing people back in the restaurant was a nice change of pace, Spot manager Tracey Donald said.

A stack of tables against the wall allowed the bar to meet the governor’s half-capacity rule and let diners see the freshly refinished floors shine with new life. But the updates aren’t what had diners excited — they were there for the food.

“It’s really nice, but I think the big thing is you eat hot food and be with your friends,” Maddie Dunn said. “I’m coming here again two more times this week. I already have lunch meetings, so I had to portion it out. Obviously we’re excited to be back.”

With a revamped backyard space to accommodate outdoor diners and a spruced up in-house Blue Marble menu, bartenders at Keowee Brewing Company welcomed the dinner rush and those missing their craft beer fix.

Tables, handrails and doorknobs were being wiped down every five to 10 minutes, and signs promoting social distancing were spread throughout the brewery.

“It’s worth the extra effort,” bartender Rebekah Richardson said. “We’re glad to see some our regulars for more than just a few minutes for a crowler pickup.”