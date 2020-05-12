Westminster business opens dining room, but keeps outside an option

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

WESTMINSTER — As indoor dining services resumed in a limited capacity across South Carolina on Monday, Yousef’s Kitchen in Westminster continued its popular outdoor dining arrangement.

Owner Yousef Mefleh said he will continue to offer the seating during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he hopes restaurants will be operating with no capacity restrictions by this weekend.

“People are very excited about it,” he said Monday. “We had a great day Sunday, and people were loving the outside with the tent. They’re loving it so much.”

Mefleh’s indoor dining room holds about 60 customers but will have to be cut in half to abide by Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest order.

Underneath a tent outside, Barbara Whitten said she elected to eat outside because of the weather.

“I just like it out here,” she said. “With the way they’re doing it, I think it’s a good thing — keeping your distance as good as you can. It’s nice, and it’s pretty today.”

Inside the restaurant, several customers were eating with spaces between tables at noon.

One customer eating Monday was Marcelle Nichols, who stayed loyal to Mefleh during the temporary closure.

“I’ve been eating here for a long time,” Nichols said. “I came anyway (during dine-in closures).”

“The support has been great,” Mefleh added. “We’ve had a couple days under the average. Other than that, it’s a great community, great county and it is amazing — really — the way they’re doing it, and the love and support I got from everybody is amazing.”

In recent weeks, Mefleh said his staff has been going through 1,000 carryout plates in seven-day spurts.

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com |

(864) 973-6685