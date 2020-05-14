20 businesses receive second round of grants

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

WALHALLA — A total of 20 Walhalla businesses were awarded a second round of $300 Business Retention Grants by the Downtown Development Corporation (DDC) board Wednesday afternoon.

The DDC board unanimously approved the additional $6,000 for the businesses. City administrator Brent Taylor said the money will be disbursed once Walhalla City Council approves more money for the fund. Council is scheduled to vote on an additional $10,000 to the DDC on Tuesday. During a committee meeting last week, council members expressed support for the funding.

The grant program began in April to help businesses struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and council approved an initial $5,000 allocation at the time. Since then, the DDC has raised funds for the program, and council has designated another $12,000 from the sale of city vehicles in an online auction to the fund, in addition to the $10,000 that is scheduled for a vote next week.

Businesses receiving the grants on Wednesday included Pete’s Drive-In of Walhalla, Relax Advanced Massage Therapy, Poke At Little Japan, Chapman Salvage, Mountain Mocha LLC, ERS Auto Service and Sales LLC, Middle of Main Antiques, Earth’s Elements, Walhalla Power Tumbling LLC, Silver Shears, Pollard’s Upstate LLC, ETG Enterprises DBA Rustic Revolution, Memories on Main, The Gun Shop Inc., Bliss Boutique, Twenty Eight West LLC, Walhalla Shoe Shop, 230 E. Main LLC, Corner Crafts and Boutique and Walhalla Steak House.

The grants are renewable every 30 days until the state of emergency for the coronavirus ends or funds are exhausted.

Small businesses with 25 or fewer employees are eligible for the grants for a variety of expenses. Priority is given to businesses with “frequent or close contact with customers,” including retail stores, restaurants/food service, personal care such as barber shops and nail salons, performance venues, pharmacies and other health care businesses, child care centers and other social-assistance businesses and small manufacturing businesses.

Home-based businesses and businesses that are part of a franchise are not eligible for the grants.

