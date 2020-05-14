Firefighter cancer bill headed to SC House

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

COLUMBIA — A bill that would provide a supplemental insurance policy for firefighters and designate firefighter cancer deaths as “in the line of duty” has passed the S.C. Senate and is headed to the state House of Representatives.

State Sen. Thomas Alexander, who introduced and is a sponsor of the Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan, said the bill officially passed third reading in the Senate by unanimous consent on Wednesday after it was approved on second reading Tuesday by a 37-0 vote.

“It will be on its way to the House,” Alexander told The Journal Wednesday afternoon.

If approved by both bodies, the bill would provide benefits for career and volunteer firefighters diagnosed with cancer if the person has served in a South Carolina fire department for at least five continuous years and the diagnosis is within 10 years of the last date of service, according to the bill.

Firefighters have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the general population, according to research by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety.

Those eligible for the benefit would be reimbursed up to $12,000 a year for out-of-pocket medical expenses, including deductibles, co-payments or co-insurance costs, and a $20,000 benefit when cancer is diagnosed. Should death result from the cancer, the firefighter’s beneficiary would receive a $75,000 benefit. The bill would also make the death of a firefighter “in the line of duty” if the death was the result of cancer or circumstances from the treatment of cancer.

Alexander called his work to get “that key second vote” on Tuesday to allow for the third reading on Wednesday “a labor of love.”

“To me, it’s just critical that we take care of our firefighters,” he said. “I’m so grateful to them, for their service to our communities. The data is there that they have higher rates of cancer, and unfortunately higher death rates. It’s a result of the sacrifices that they’re making for our citizens.”

Alexander said lawmakers are not scheduled to return to session until September.

The bill is currently in the House Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee, chaired by State Rep. Bill Sandifer of Seneca.

Sandifer said the committee would likely deal with the bill after it was approved by the Senate. He said the sine die legislation approved by both legislative bodies on Tuesday would likely allow the committee to hold meetings and consider bills when the House is called back into session.

A former volunteer firefighter, Sandifer said after the bill was introduced in February that its concept is “very, very valid.”

“I think this is good, because it offers firefighters and other emergency personnel some safe haven almost if they contract cancer as a part of their job,” he said. “If you’re fighting a fire or going into a burning building, you don’t know whether there’s asbestos present. You don’t know whether there’s lead paint present — just a number of things that you don’t know, and yet, you still go in.”

Former Oconee Fire Chief Charlie King, now the executive director of the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association, which supports the bill, said he is pleased it still has a chance to pass this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited legislative action.

“I think a lot of folks just assumed the legislative session had died short of emergency action to protect the public and keep government running,” he said. “It’s one big hurdle that it got approval from the Senate, but it still has to work its way through the House. I am hopeful that it has a chance. It’s got solid support, and it’s moving. I think what hurts us is just scheduling of the legislature being together and (being) able to pass through both sides quick enough with the limited number of get-togethers they’re probably going to have.”

He said a Senate amendment doesn’t affect the supplemental policy other than specifically adding forest service firefighters to the bill.

“We felt they were included in the definition of a firefighter,” King said. “They just wanted it to be clear in there that a forest service firefighter is a firefighter as far as cancer is concerned.”

King said in February the costs for the supplemental insurance policy would be covered through funds already paid through fire insurance premiums.

The bill defines “cancer” for firefighters as malignant neoplasms in the body areas and organ systems including the central/peripheral nervous system, oropharyngeal, respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract, hepatobiliary, solid organ/endocrine, genitourinary/male reproductive, GYN, skin/soft tissue/breast and bone/blood.

ncannada@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6680