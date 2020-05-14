Grants going to 19 businesses in Westminster

By Riley Morningstar

WESTMINSTER — More grant money has been approved for 19 Westminster businesses affected by the coronavirus.

The Westminster Local Development Corporation awarded 16 grants of $500, along with three grants of $350. The grants were made to businesses that could demonstrate revenue losses between 50-75 percent and 25-50 percent, respectively, due to the pandemic.

“I think everybody was really pleased,” said Westminster City Councilman Danny Duncan, the corporation’s chairman. “I think we have 56 actual businesses inside the city limits, and the response has been tremendous. This is a tremendous amount of people, and it just lets us know that those people are in need of help, and that’s a comfort to us. We’re doing something we know is needed.”

In late April, the nonprofit arm of the city awarded $7,200 to be split between 15 businesses in the city.

There was less than $40,000 in the corporation’s fund account at the beginning of last month, largely funded by the city’s electric power provider — the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency — each year for economic development.

The committee has awarded more than $16,000 in COVID-19 grant money to businesses.

Businesses awarded

Applications require businesses to list their number of full-and part-time employees on March 10 and the number of workers employed at the time of application. Franchise businesses are excluded, along with any businesses employing more than 25 workers.

Tapstart Games, Foothills Family Medicine and Reflexology were each awarded a $350 grant. Modern Hair, Blue Ridge Mountain Cloggers, King’s Barber Shop, Finley Chiropractic, Wishbook Furnishings, Eva’s Restaurant, Westminster Hair Salon, Country Cuts & Curls, Shampoodles Pet Parlor, Barrett Trading Co., Gateway Arts Council, Mainstreet Flowers, 113 Retreat Event Center, LaDonna Beauty Shop, Black’s Tire and Waters were awarded $500 each.

Application process closes soon

Duncan said any Westminster businesses that are interested in applying have until May 22 — the last day the committee will accept forms.

There aren’t any restrictions on the grant money, and applicants didn’t say what they would use any grant funding toward, if awarded, according to Duncan.

“They may want to help their employees and do something for them,” he said. “They may want to pay their utility bill with it. We left it up to the businesses to decide how they wanted to do it. It’s money to help you and your business in a trying time.”

Any interested local businesses should call City Hall at (864) 647-3200.

Matching grant approved

The committee also approved up to $5,000 in a matching grant for a new roof at Foothills Family Medicine, Duncan said.

“We do it for all businesses, and we will match 50 percent up to $5,000,” he said. “As long as it’s preapproved by us before construction starts, we try to approve those. The businesses, we need them to stay here and get them to that point.”

