Journal launches Neighbors Helping Neighbors

The Journal staff

SENECA — A driver traveling on the U.S. Highway 123 Bypass in Seneca as the sun came up on April 13 would not have seen any tornado damage.

The buildings and businesses were whole and appeared ready to open.

Driving south of North 1st Street was a different experience. That’s where the damage from the EF3 tornado that raked the city overnight was concentrated. Seneca had been through a lot, but not all of Seneca had been through the same thing.

The same has been true for Oconee County’s small and independent businesses. Most of the chain businesses along places like the 123 Bypass will likely survive. But what about the small restaurants, bars and retail stores — especially those that did not get any federal aid? What happens to them?

They need help — and if they don’t get it, they may not last.

As Gov. Henry McMaster slowly allows South Carolina to reopen, small and independent businesses face a lot of challenges. They have to get their workers back or recruit, hire and train new ones. They have to deal with supply chain problems — getting things to their businesses when everyone is trying to do the exact same thing. Finally, they need help getting the word out.

That’s where The Journal — and a new program called Neighbors Helping Neighbors — can help.

General manager Hal Welch announced today that The Journal is launching the program designed to help businesses that need marketing assistance by drawing from a pool of donations intended to help them — and the first donation will be from The Journal in the amount of $50,000.

“I’d like to challenge other businesses and individuals who can to help out by donating to the fund as well,” Welch said.

“These small businesses are the lifeblood of a community like ours,” he added. “They donate to your child’s rec league team, they sponsor blood drives and they donate to food banks. This community cannot afford to see even one of them disappear — the ripple will be devastating.”

Who is eligible for Neighbors Helping Neighbors? Businesses that didn’t get federal PPP money and don’t have more than 20 employees. Businesses that need help right now. Businesses that are unique to Oconee County. Distressed business owners are encouraged to go online to The Journal’s website, upstatetoday.com, and click the Neighbors Helping Neighbors link to apply.

“We like to give back to the community,” Welch said. “We’ve given more than a quarter-million dollars to local charities through our Celebrate Upstate program and the help of local sponsors. This is really no different — we see a need and we’re going to step in and fill it with the help of our community.”

All donations will be set aside and matched dollar for dollar by The Journal. The money will help local business owners rebuild their businesses by reconnecting with their existing customers and attracting new customers. The marketing and promotion won’t cost the businesses a dime, but if it works, the program will help save local businesses and get them restarted during the toughest of times.

Getting the word out about our restarted economy has been a big story for The Journal. We were in local restaurants Monday, and in a few days, we’ll be in hair salons and barbershops.

But those stories are just one part of the good news. Neighbors Helping Neighbors and the customized marketing and promotion it will offer represent another way forward for local companies that haven’t received any help from the government and really need to get the good word out.

The big boys will always be here. It’s time to help the little guys thrive, too. With Neighbors Helping Neighbors leading the way, the local, one-of-a-kind businesses will get the help they need.

To donate or apply, visit upstatetoday.com and click the appropriate link. The website is also mobile-friendly and accepts all major credit and debit cards. If you’re old-fashioned, you can mail a check made out to Neighbors Helping Neighbors to 210 W. North 1st St., Seneca, SC 29678, or bring it by the office.