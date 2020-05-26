Shopping Angels assist those at risk for COVID-19

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

SENECA — Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country more than two months ago, many people — particularly seniors — have been reluctant to go out in public for fear of contracting the highly contagious disease that has already claimed thousands of lives across the country.

As a result, Shopping Angels was formed for the purpose of providing free delivery service to those populations deemed especially at risk. The organization is particularly focused on serving those over 60 or with impaired immune systems — those most prone to contracting COVID-19.

“Anyone with other health conditions that puts them at serious risk, such as COPD, heart disease and diabetes, are who we want to do the shopping for so they can stay home and safe,” South Carolina state coordinator Justin Taylor said. “All our volunteers are encouraged and strongly advised to wear protective masks and gloves and to utilize social distancing to the greatest extent possible.”

Taylor said the GoFundMe for Shopping Angels started March 16, right at the start of the pandemic.

“The immediate goal is to become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit,” Taylor said. “We have many plans to benefit our communities, but that is the first step in achieving those plans. The only payment the client makes is for the value seen on the receipt.

“Our volunteers go to whatever stores they need in order to get the items these vulnerable individuals require, and some go to multiple stores in one trip.”

Seneca resident Pamela Mize was looking to do some volunteer work when she saw a post from Taylor.

“It seemed to fit me well — something very doable, as well as something I would enjoy doing that would help someone during these trying times,” Mize said. “It just seemed like a better option than donating money to an organization where you are unsure of how the funds are administered.”

Mize said Shopping Angels directly benefits individuals and allows the needy to obtain essentials.

“Shopping Angels operates on a very simple premise,” she said. “I feel this is a very worthy organization, and one that I would like for the general public to be made more aware of.”

Taylor said he hopes to generate a volunteer presence in the Upstate, specifically in the Seneca, Walhalla, Tamassee and Pickens areas. For more information on Shopping Angels for South Carolina, email shoppingangelsSC@gmail.com.

goliver@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO