Library begins curbside pickup service

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SENECA — Although it was a wet day in Oconee County, that didn’t slow down bookworms from stopping at library curbside pickup locations throughout the county.

Tuesday marked the first chance for new items recently placed on hold to be picked up near a library’s entrance or even placed in the trunk of a car or backseat since library services were shuttered March 16 because of COVID-19.

System director Blair Hinson said there were around 120 items on hold at the Walhalla branch alone on Tuesday morning.

“I think it’s been pretty popular. People were happy when we started calling last week to let them pick up things we had back from March when we closed and had 770-something items on hold from back then,” Hinson said. “A lot of people were glad we called, and I think we’ve had a pretty smooth experience with our curbside pickup. Today will probably be a little crazy coming back from a holiday weekend, plus for the first time people can pick up stuff they just put on hold. If what we have in Walhalla this morning is any indication, the other branches will probably be the same.”

With both wearing masks, Seneca library branch manager Emily Whitmire Sluder handed Tim Fendley two grocery bags filled with books. Fendley said he was “certainly” looking forward to reading some Westerns he had on hold for a while.

“We’ve been very busy, and at least 200 items are on hold right now,” Whitmire Sluder said. “I think people have been very eager to return their books and get their books. … People have been so excited to have something to read.”

As for when facilities will open again to the public, Hinson said the library is “real close” to finalizing a date. Hinson said he’s had several conversations with county administrator Amanda Brock about the library’s plan.

“We have a lot of people taking advantage of it and glad we’re back,” he said. “Hopefully, here in the not too distant future, we’ll be back to letting people back in. It’s nice to know people are still wanting to get things and are anxious to see us back. That’s been nice.”

“We’re excited to be able to get stuff out to the people, finally, and we’ll be excited when they get to come back,” Whitmire Sluder added.

