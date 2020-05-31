10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pickens Co. this weekend

Two new cases reported Saturday and another eight on Sunday have left Pickens County with a total of 158 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There have been no new cases reported in Oconee County this weekend to add to the 50 previously reported cases. That means Oconee County has the lowest population-adjusted rate of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

Despite having 158 reported cases and three previously reported deaths from COVID-19, Pickens County still has the twelfth lowest rate in the state.