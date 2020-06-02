New small business thankful for ‘Neighbors’ program’s help

By Norm Cannada

WALHALLA — Caroline Martin, her mom, Sonya, and dad, Joey, said they felt everything was “falling into place” when they opened Bliss Boutique.

The shop carries formal dresses on consignment, as well as new, “trendy” clothing for young women.

Caroline, a 2018 graduate of Walhalla High and a former Miss Walhira, started with an online business in October.

“When the business started online in October, web sales were doing good,” Joey said. “We wanted a business (building) so people could actually come in and see the clothing as well.”

From there, she and her parents found the location in a shopping center on East Main Street in Walhalla in January, setting it up with dressing rooms and places to hang the formal dresses coming through consignment. Addison, Caroline’s 10-year-old sister, is also helping with the business.

In any other year, March would have been the perfect time to open a new business with an emphasis on spring fashions and high school proms, but March 2020 brought fears about COVID-19 with calls for social distancing and concerns about safety.

“I think we were open three days,” said Sonya, who quit a full-time job to partner with her daughter in the new adventure.

“It was a little discouraging,” Caroline added. “We had so many ideas planned and didn’t get to go with them the way we wanted to at first.”

Since reopening on April 23, the family business has been working to get the word out about Bliss Boutique.

And they’re getting a boost from the community as part of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program —a partnership with The Journal and people in the community to help locally owned small businesses promote their business as they recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.

Local residents are donating to the program and The Journal is matching dollar-for-dollar in advertising to promote the efforts and products of small, locally owned businesses in Oconee County at no cost to the businesses.

“It’s just a good opportunity,” Sonya said. “You don’t get that very often — somebody wanting to help out in that way. Advertising — that’s the key factor.

“I’ve lived here all my life,” she added. “Times are different now, and people could be so stingy, but they still want to help the small businesses out. We didn’t get any of the (federal) loans that we applied for.”

Caroline said getting the business moving without the anticipated proms and pageants this spring has been “challenging,” but added they are marketing their new “trendy” boutique clothing for young women, including rompers, tops and dresses. They also carry some plus sizes.

Sonya said the boutique clothing is a “big part of our business” and “something you can’t find at other stores.”

“The closest place like this is probably going to be in Clemson,” she said. “I know a lot of (Caroline’s) friends are saying they either have to order online or they have to go to Greenville, so we try to bring a little bit of that here to a smaller town. We’re still offering curbside, too.”

They added the recent experience of opening a small business has made them more conscious of the need to support other locally owned small businesses.

“We really depend on each other,” Sonya said of other small businesses in Walhalla. “I had never been one to think about shopping locally until all of this happened. Even if it’s just (buying) a $3 coffee, that helps them more than it would a big business.”

Caroline agreed.

“We didn’t realize how much the little things help until we had our own business,” she said. “Every time somebody orders something online from us, we do a little happy dance because we’re excited. It means a lot.”

Sonya added Bliss Boutique is a “Christian-based” business, which she says will be a key to success.

“I believe that’s where everything stems from — just being founded in God and knowing everything will be taken care of,” she said.

