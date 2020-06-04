Seneca escape room business reopens

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SENECA — Justin Wright, who opened Escape Quest in January, bluntly summed up in a recent interview how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the past few months of work — “tough.”

“Especially with our business just opening in January, we’re very new to it, and getting mandated to shut down was very difficult for us,” he said. “With the reopening and everything, we’re highly recommending customers bring face masks. We’re taking extra steps to sanitize the room afterward and do a deep cleaning at the end of the day. We’ve marked off more time in between games to sanitize things.”

Wright owns the escape room business, which is located at 277 Market St. and features original themed puzzles for groups to solve together. Appointments have to be made online for slots, and Wright said the business offers a “great distraction” for families and groups to work on together.

“It gives you a great distraction from what is kind of going on and an amazing entertainment experience,” Wright said. “Even if you book only three people, the entire room is yours so that no other strangers are in the room with you. It’s a really amazing entertainment aspect. … When it’s showtime, it’s showtime. We want to bring a show to you every single time you’re playing so that you have a very fun, immersive experience.”

Escape Quest has been accepted to be in The Journal’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, designed to help small businesses tap into marketing assistance to promote their businesses. All donations will be set aside and matched dollar for dollar by The Journal. The money will help the owners of local companies rebuild their businesses by reconnecting with their existing customers and attracting new customers.

“Marketing is definitely very important. Just getting the word out is major,” Wright said. “Some things, it’s very easy to market. Escape rooms, to me, I guess in my opinion, are like selling a secret, because you’re trying to keep your room secret because it’s a fun part. Trying to sell that secret is a different animal, but it is very fun. Nothing is more rewarding to us than when customers go throughout our experience and they’re just amazed with what we did.”

Escape Quest has one room, but plans to open a second in August. The second room had been scheduled to open last month, but the virus delayed work. A special Christmas-themed room is expected to open around Thanksgiving this year.

Escape Quest is currently offering any graduating seniors free admission with participating groups.

“We know it’s a very strange year — that a lot of them don’t get the normal way of things with everything being postponed and up in the air — so we want to extend that offer in the community,” he said.

Want to help?: To support the program, visit upstatetoday.com and click the appropriate link. The website is also mobile-friendly and accepts all major credit and debit cards, and checks made out to Neighbors Helping Neighbors can also be sent to 210 W. North 1st St., Seneca, SC 29678, or dropped off at the Journal office.

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6685