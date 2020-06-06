Walhalla business appreciative of ‘Neighbors’ program

By Greg Oliver

WALHALLA — Brandon Laye first began Blue Bear Home Decor and Boutique online, but business grew so much that in 2018, she opened a physical location in downtown Walhalla.

When the need came for a larger location, Laye moved across the street.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Laye, like many other businesses considered non-essential, was forced to close. Laye continued to operate her business online, but admits it didn’t go as well.

“Most of my business is pick up and carry out, and it’s hard to sell furniture pieces and stuff online,” Laye said. “It made a lot of difference.”

Laye is excited about the recent reopening of her downtown business, adding that she plans to hold a pottery class. An Oconee County native and Walhalla High School graduate, Laye said her business offers specialty items, including handmade furniture pieces made of materials such as rustic wood, and repurposing things into coffee bars, whiskey bars and light fixtures, among other things. Items such as leather purses and gun holsters can also be special ordered.

“Our specialty is the little odds-and-ends furniture pieces and repurposed upcycle,” she said.

Laye is especially grateful for the opportunity to join the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program started by The Journal. The program involves a partnership with The Journal and people in the community to help locally owned small businesses promote their business as they recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.

Local residents are donating to the program, and The Journal is matching dollar-for-dollar in advertising to promote the efforts and products of small, locally owned businesses in Oconee County at no cost to the businesses.

“That is awesome,” Laye said of the program. “I’m sure everybody in town — and I’m speaking for everybody — that we’re truly grateful for that. I hope it works out very well, because we’re kind of counting on that. That’s the biggest expense a lot of us put out is advertising, but that’s the one you’ve got to get. I think everyone’s pretty much excited about it.”

Laye said she came up with the idea for her business because “I love things to just redo, kind of your pantry style and things to play with.”

“My husband kind of got mad at me and said I needed to get it out of the house, and I asked, ‘Where am I going?’” Laye said. “He said, ‘Find a place. I’ll help you — let’s get it done.’”

That is exactly what took place, and Laye, who had moved away before returning several years ago, said she loves the ability to operate a business in her hometown.

“I love it — I really do,” Laye said. “I know everybody, and I feel that helps.”

When asked what it means to support small, locally owned businesses, Laye said she feels the pandemic has helped people realize how much local businesses depend on them to survive.

“We go places and talk to other people who have been through this pandemic and they’re like ‘Man, how are y’all doing? Are y’all OK? What do you need?’” she said. “In a way, it’s been good, because everybody’s coming together, but the reality of it all has hit — that there’s more to it than the big-box (stores). We depend on our local people way more than they realize.”

