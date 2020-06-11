A letter from the Revs. Honeycutt and Vincent

TO THE EDITORIAL BOARD OF THE JOURNAL:

On Monday, June 8, we attended and shared in the remarkable Black Lives Matter Forum at Blue Ridge Community Center, and we appreciated The Journal’s coverage of the event. The community that attended was educated, blessed and strengthened by the stories told and the hope shared. However, Wednesday, June 10, only two days later, we opened the Journal to page A4 to find a horribly racist cartoon depicting a poverty-stricken, child-laden, dark-skinned woman who represented “Black Americans” with a Democratic donkey looking lazy and indifferent on the couch. Whatever the author was trying to communicate was lost in the blatant, racist stereotype of the image. This image would be horribly offensive at any time; in these tense days following the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests, this cartoon printed in our local paper is completely inexcusable.

We ask that the editorial board and the publisher of this newsletter address this cartoon publicly and let us know if they stand by the image presented on the pages of our community newspaper. Is this image a clear reflection of how The Journal’s leadership views Black Americans? If not, what will you do to address this mistake?

On Monday, we were challenged to acknowledge the biases, prejudices and the privilege that we all carry with us, and to use our voices to address issues when we see them in our community. Racism has no place in our society, especially on the pages of our community newspaper. Today, we, two ministers of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in this community, speak up to acknowledge this ugly, racist stereotype, and challenge our friends at The Journal to do better.

Rev. WC Honeycutt, Jr.

cutt75@icloud.com

Rev. Tony Vincent

tony@trinitybaptistsc.org

Editor’s note: We accept the challenge to better serve the entire community and we acknowledge the mistake that we made. We also wish to thank the Rev. Honeycutt and the Rev. Vincent for meeting with us on Wednesday.