Restaurant owner calls Neighbors program ‘a blessing’

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

SENECA — Jimmy Sanders said his family, which includes his oldest brother, Ricky, and baby brother, Danny, has always been close-knit.

Not only do they all live within a mile and a half of each other, the three brothers are also in business together as owners of Heavenly Hogs BBQ on South Walnut Street in Seneca.

“God has blessed us in so many ways, with me and my two brothers in partnership,” Sanders said. “We don’t owe anybody nothing financially. We do it week by week and pay our bills as we go along. Two of us are retired, and now we’re just doing it three days a week. It gives you a couple of days off for two of us — I still work full-time, and one of my other brothers work full-time, and we do this every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“The whole business is owned and run by family. We do have three girls that work for us, but sisters work for me, my wife, sister-in-law, my girls — we’ve always just been a tight-knit family. That’s one thing, I guess, that’s kept the family together in that we work together and stay together.”

After starting a roadside business 15 years ago — selling concessions like hamburgers and hot dogs — the brothers saw it grow into four concession trailers and four food trucks. They eventually decided to narrow their focus to barbecue, first selling from a food truck and later locating their business inside a building off Wells Highway.

Eventually, the business outgrew the building, and Heavenly Hogs BBQ was relocated to its current site on South Walnut Street.

“We’ve just been blessed — God has really blessed us,” Sanders said.

But like other businesses, Heavenly Hogs BBQ was forced to close for inside dining when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, even though Sanders said faithful customers continued to patronize, with some even leaving a $100 tip. On top of that, there was the April 13 tornado that ripped through Seneca.

While the business continued to roll through take-out service, Sanders said he is glad to now be reopen for inside dining. Sanders is also appreciative of Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a partnership between The Journal and people in the community to help locally owned small businesses promote their business as they recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.

Local residents are donating to the program, and The Journal is matching dollar-for-dollar in advertising to promote the efforts and products of small, locally owned businesses in Oconee County at no cost to the businesses.

“We were asked to fill out an application and get involved, so we looked at it and it was very simple to do,” Sanders said. “It was just a blessing to have somebody that wanted to donate, especially The Journal giving back 50 percent of what was matched. It is a great thing. We just want to thank The Journal for helping us advertise, keeping our business rolling.”

Sanders said he knows his customers by name and “can tell you when they walk in the door what they’re going to eat.” His sister-in-law is also a waitress at the restaurant, and it is that family-oriented atmosphere, coupled with making customers feel like a part of their family, that Sanders believes is the key to the success of the business.

“We’ve lived here all our lives, and it’s the people we’ve got coming in,” Sanders said. “Good food is one thing, but customers being happy is extremely important.”

When asked about the importance of a small, locally owned business to the community, Sanders, who has also been a CATbus driver for a little more than five years, said it is immeasurable.

“It just keeps us going,” he said. “We also buy most of our foods and stuff we can from our local grocers, as well as off the food trucks.”

After the tornado hit Seneca, which Sanders called “one of the roughest things Seneca has ever seen and hope we never see again,” his business donated 300 barbecue plates in one day. The following day, he said, people were buying 150-200 plates to support his business and give out to workers.

“The people in the city of Seneca just stepped up when it came to this tornado,” Sanders said. “After this tornado, I think we can handle anything that God lays on my heart.”

Want to help? To support the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, visit upstatetoday.com and click the appropriate link. The website is also mobile-friendly and accepts all major credit and debit cards, and checks made out to Neighbors Helping Neighbors can also be sent to 210 W. North 1st St., Seneca, SC 29678, or dropped off at the Journal office.

goliver@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO