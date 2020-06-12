COVID-19 cases up in Oconee, Pickens

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the state’s largest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, 687, on Wednesday as the state continues to increase testing for the virus.

In Oconee County, four new cases were reported Tuesday and six on Wednesday, bumping the county’s total number of cases to 70.

Pickens County had 14 new cases on both Tuesday and Wednesday, taking its total to 242.

As new cases in South Carolina have climbed, the recovery rate has dropped to 80 percent. That means that about 56 Oconee residents are expected to have recovered from COVID-19, along with 193 people in Pickens County.