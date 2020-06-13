20 new cases in Pickens County on record day

COLUMBIA — South Carolina set a record for new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Friday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

After 687 new cases were recorded Wednesday, 770 new cases were confirmed Thursday, state officials said.

In Pickens County, 20 new cases were reported Friday, giving it 262 total cases since the pandemic began.

Also on Friday, three new cases were reported in Oconee County, increasing its total number of positive tests to 73.

