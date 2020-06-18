Another Clemson bar closes after positive virus test

By Riley Morningstar

CLEMSON — Another downtown Clemson bar has closed indefinitely after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Loose Change announced on Twitter that it was notified an employee tested positive and would be consulting with the S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control (DHEC) for guidance.

“We feel it is our responsibility to close our doors until all of our staff is tested and we consult with DHEC to insure (sic) the health and safety of our staff and community,” the tweet said. “We are currently following the recommendations and guidelines provided by the CDC and DHEC, and believe closing is the right course of action at this time.”

The restaurant will reopen “only after we know our staff and customers have the safest environment possible,” another tweet added.

The restaurant did not respond to The Journal’s request for comment Wednesday.

The restaurant’s announcement came on the heels of Tiger Town Tavern announcing it would also close indefinitely after a staffer also tested positive for the virus earlier this week. In a Wednesday update, the bar’s Facebook page said the employee had no contact with any customers and the entire staff is in the process of being tested.

Nick’s Tavern and Deli, also located downtown, has closed until further notice “as a precautionary measure.”

According to DHEC’s reported coronavirus cases by zip code, the Clemson area reported 12 cases as of Wednesday morning. The department estimates there are an additional 74 cases present in the same area.

‘It just blew me away’

Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce president Susan Cohen said Tiger Town Tavern’s closure is concerning — not because of any operating practices, but because the business took heightened precautionary measures to stop the virus and still ended up closing its doors.

“The interesting thing about Tiger Town is that was one of the businesses from the beginning I was so impressed with the care they were taking,” she said. “If you went in there, all of the staff members had on masks. … I’ve actually eaten (outside) at Tiger Town and felt very comfortable. It just blew me away how careful they were being.”

Cohen pointed out some customers weren’t following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to wear face coverings in public and areas of community-based transmission.

“There was a concern that just like in other areas, we were going to see this (virus),” she said. “What people aren’t understanding is they’re putting employees of these companies who are trying to do the right thing and stay open, they’re putting not just their health but their livelihood at risk by not taking a few simple precautions.

“What we’ve seen is that the business side has done exactly what they’ve been asked to do, for the most part. There’s always going to be a bad apple, but the public has not taken it that far. People have basically blown off the whole masks.”

