Oconee County hits 100 COVID-19 cases — Salon closes doors after customer warns of positive test

SENECA — On the day that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the 100th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oconee County, a Seneca salon voluntarily closed down after one of its customers learned late Wednesday that a person they live with had tested positive for the virus.

“It was bound to happen, unfortunately, but we had a lot of protocols and precautions in place,” Erica Wilbanks, owner of Eclipse Salon and Spa, said Thursday.

Eclipse employees not only wore masks, but the salon insisted that customers do the same. Guests had to sign a waiver and use hand sanitizer, while employees sanitized chairs and equipment and changed capes between clients, separated chairs and temporarily banned the practice of “double booking” two services during one appointment. Only three people were allowed in the waiting room at any one time.

“I do everything possible that I can — as a salon owner and a community leader — to make sure I’m keeping everyone safe,” Wilbanks said. “There’s a lot of reckless people out there that don’t even believe the virus is real. It’s really hard to get that across.”

On Thursday, DHEC announced five new confirmed cases in Oconee County and 19 new cases in Pickens County. In addition to the 100 confirmed cases in Oconee County since the pandemic began, there have now been 367 total confirmed cases in Pickens County.

“Every one of us has a role to play in stopping COVID-19,” state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said Thursday in a news release. “This virus does not spread on its own. It’s spread around our state by infected people who carry it wherever they go — their work, the supermarket, the post office, a friend’s house. By not following public health precautions, many are putting all at risk. It is essential that each of us, every day, wear a mask in public and stay physically distanced from others.”

Across South Carolina, a total of 987 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, the largest number in a single day since the pandemic began — surpassing the previous daily record of 797 new cases reported June 12.

Wilbanks and her staff have been tested for COVID-19, and she has reached out to her customers on social media to keep them updated. Once the test results are back, she will work with DHEC to follow the proper protocols for “lots of sanitizing and cleaning we have to do.”

“I would rather keep the community safe,” she said. “We’ve taken every precaution possible. We’ve contacted everyone that’s been inside the salon to let them know. We’re confident that we’ve taken all of the proper precautions, and we’ll keep everyone updated on our test results.”

Bell stressed that there is no vaccine for COVID-19 and it is “individual behaviors and actions” that can keep it from spreading.

“Healthy people may feel they are resistant to the virus, may feel that even if they contract it, they’ll have mild symptoms and feel better in a few days,” Bell said in the release. “This may be true for some — but it’s also true that we are seeing hospitalizations and deaths in those who were previously healthy and in almost every age group.”

Wilbanks said her employees will wait for their test results and then begin the process of reopening Eclipse Salon and Spa. Asked for her advice, she said: “Wear masks whenever you cannot social distance. Have a little bit of consideration for others. … People don’t realize that their choices affect others’ lives. A little consideration of others would be really nice.

“Everyone’s just getting complacent, and the numbers keep rising.”