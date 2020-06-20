Clemson official wants COVID-19 transparency

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson City Councilman Fran McGuire is calling for the city to publicize its COVID-19 virus testing results.

During a meeting earlier this week, McGuire said he believes transparency is key in reporting city cases as the coronavirus begins to spread through Clemson.

“I think as a city, in our construction projects and workforce, I think out of transparency we should let people know when there are cases that are directly part of the city’s operations, and to not do that is not being transparent,” McGuire said. “I would like us to have a plan where we announce the number of cases and make it clear — not by name — where we stand. We have very few, if any cases in the city, as well as on campus. I don’t know that number, but I guess I’m making a pitch for transparency on the counts.”

During the meeting, interim city administrator Andy Blondeau announced employees have gone into quarantine.

“We’re constantly having exposures, and people going into 14-day quarantines,” Blondeau said. “We have them tested twice before we allow them to come back. So far, we’ve just had a bunch of near misses. Nothing’s contracted. It’s constantly coming up.”

There were 12 confirmed cases in the Clemson ZIP code on Monday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control breakdown of cases by ZIP code. That number had increased to 43 as of Friday afternoon.

Several downtown Clemson businesses have shuttered doors as employees have tested positive for the virus.

In an email to The Journal, Blondeau said he didn’t have an exact number of tests taken, but “it seems like each week we have one person notified they have been exposed.”

He said no one had tested positive as of Thursday afternoon.

“Any city employees or contractors on our buildings, we should ask them to be doing that, and we should ask them to have a very clear, clean COVID plan,” McGuire said. “It wouldn’t be hard to get the count of city workers and contractors, I would think.”

Blondeau said the city would simply ask contractors to abide by transparency requests.

“I think it’s a good thing for the city to take the lead in terms of that transparency and make that information available, as opposed to people wondering what’s going on the city’s counts,” McGuire said. “I would like to make those numbers public, including zeros, to be honest with you.”

City officials are also set to iron out a date for an informational mask workshop for the public within the next week. McGuire said he’d heard from several residents asking if the city would have any informational sessions on masks and the coronavirus.

“Clearly, COVID-19 is in Clemson and getting worse, I think,” McGuire said during a special called meeting Friday.

