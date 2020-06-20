Pickens County, state set records for virus reports

The Journal staff

COLUMBIA — Pickens County set a one-day record of 59 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the state posted more than 1,000 new cases for the first time, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A total of 1,081 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide Friday, breaking the previous day’s record of 985.

State officials also warned that more younger people are testing positive for the virus.

“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” DHEC physician consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler said in a news release. “They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”

Just more than 18 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have afflicted people ages 21-30, but Traxler warns that even with a mild case or no symptoms at all, someone can still spread the disease to others.

“We’re calling on our younger generation of South Carolinians to be leaders in their communities by taking actions to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Traxler said. “Lead by example and use your voice to let others know that social distancing and wearing a mask in public helps save lives.”

With the 59 new Pickens County cases reported Friday, there have been a total of 429 cases in the county. Five new Oconee County cases reported Friday bumped its total to 105 confirmed cases.