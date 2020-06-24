Clemson committee recommends requiring face masks, coverings

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — The Clemson Economic Development Advisory Committee, a group that includes business owners, unanimously approved a recommendation Tuesday for city council to adopt an ordinance requiring face coverings or masks in public places and settings where there is a risk of exposure to COVID-19.

City council will hold a special called meeting at 5 p.m. today, and the ordinance is listed as an action item. While committee members were supportive of the ordinance, several members expressed concerns about how the potential ordinance would be enforced, as well as the availability of face masks or coverings.

“If somebody comes in and you say there’s a city ordinance that requires a face covering and somebody tells me they’re not going to do it, suddenly I have to become a bouncer,” downtown business owner Jason Beaty said. “I have to refuse service, say ‘Sorry, you can’t come in’ and now I’m dealing with social media ramifications of refusing service to someone.”

When interim city administrator Andy Blondeau said he was told by interim Clemson Police Chief Jeff Stone that it is more realistic to enforce the ordinance through businesses rather than individuals, Beaty said that presents another set of problems for a business owner.

“Are you going to hold the business accountable and fine the business when someone comes in and refuses a mask, even though you’ve got a sign on your door informing them there’s a city ordinance requiring a mask and maybe you’ve even provided a mask?” he said. “Folks are like ‘We’re not wearing one,’ do you call the police? Do you see the Gordian knot this thing can become?”

Cameron Farish, whose Tiger Town Tavern restaurant and bar closed down last week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 after customers did not wear masks inside the business, said if business owners are held accountable, so, too, should individuals in violation.

“The person intending to break the ordinance is not going to get into trouble, and you are for attempting to uphold the ordinance,” Farish said. “Your intent was to uphold the law and their intent was to break it and now you’re in trouble. That’s the problem.”

A good idea and a slippery slope?

Farish, who also advocates educating those living in high-density housing, added that an increased police presence is needed “just to make people realize we’re serious” about wearing face coverings or masks in local businesses and establishments.

“We’re going to need more police walking around in masks, and even if they don’t say a word, then I can say, ‘Hey put your mask on, there’s the police right there,’” he said. “We may have to put more overtime hours (for police) to get this to work properly. The mask is a good idea, but how we enforce is a slippery slope.”

Doug Zirbel, owner of Your Pie, said availability of masks is another issue.

“I’ve got a box of 50, and that’s all I’ve got,” Zirbel said. “For my staff, I’ve provided cloth, re-washable face masks, but to the extent that I would have to give them out, I would hate to turn the few customers we have away. That would be a big concern, and I don’t know the answer unless we have an endless supply of masks to just give to the business owners when needed.

“Our availability (of masks) is going to be far down the road as compared to the medical facilities that have been ordered, and then all the states that are doing their stockpiling for the future so they don’t get blamed for not having a stockpile.”

Clemson University student Sudarshan Sridharan said Virginia requires each business to display a “prominently placed printout” requiring people to wear a mask or face arrest and 30 days in jail or a $500 fine. Committee members requested that a placard of some type be made for businesses throughout the city to display requiring that masks be worn.

June, not September

“It’s only going to get bigger, and I feel we need to lay the infrastructure now for when (Clemson University) eventually reopens,” Sridharan said. “They will know how it’s going to work, and even if we get a second wave or actual spike, we won’t have to close the entire downtown again.”

Beaty said he feels no one on the committee is opposed to requiring masks, but “what we’re trying to do is hammer out the details on how to enforce it.”

“You can’t just wave a magic wand,” Beaty said. “This needs to be hammered out in June and not September. From an enforcement standpoint, we need a little more direction.”

Zirbel said the most important thing about the requirement of masks or face coverings is “to make people feel safer, especially the ones currently staying away (from businesses).”

“When you’re looking to change people’s behavior, it’s going to be a training process,” Zirbel said. “A phase approach to the implementation as well as the consequences, I think, makes sense, in the spirit of safety. I think there’s a period of adoption we need to nurture.”

Blondeau told the committee he would look into placards and also favors a soft rollout of the ordinance “focusing more on education than citation” while ensuring “everyone understands and has the resources they need before moving into another phase.”

