District official not as optimistic about full return

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

WALHALLA — Oconee County School Board chairman Jerry Lee said Tuesday his feelings on the upcoming 2020-21 academic year aren’t as optimistic as they were a few weeks ago.

“I felt real good about having a somewhat normal school year with social distancing and all that, but still back in the classroom,” Lee said. “But after the spike in (COVID-19) cases, I don’t feel quite as good about that.”

On Monday, the statewide AccelerateED Task Force, in releasing final guidance and recommendations for the 2020-21 school year, recommended models for reopening schools including traditional scheduling, hybrid scheduling and full distance learning.

“Right now, I think the only choice is we’ve got to have a plan for all of those areas, with the social distancing and bus transportation and one child per seat and all that,” Lee said. “But as to which one will be adopted, I have no idea at this point.”

Superintendent Michael Thorsland, in a statement released Tuesday afternoon, said the School District of Oconee County is processing the recommendation provided to districts in the AccelerateED report.

“We are in the midst of forming a committee of parents, teachers and administrators to actively participate in continued planning for the 2020-2021 school year,” Thorsland said. “We will certainly comply with the recommendation of providing families, staff and our community with a schedule and operation plan at least 20 days before the opening of school.”

While the superintendent anticipates opening school, in-person or virtual, on Aug. 10, he added “any plans or recommendations may have to change with the status of the virus in our community.”

“Our staff is working diligently to address all aspects of school re-opening, including safety protocols, cleaning protocols, social distancing in the classroom, as well as all that goes into planning for rigorous instruction across all grade levels,” Thorsland said, adding that the district strongly encourages all families in the school district to visit the district website and complete both the distance learning and school re-opening surveys.

Lee added that results of the survey will also influence what the district plans to do. But whatever decision is ultimately made, Lee said any plan adopted will have social distancing in mind.

“I don’t think the social distancing requirement is going to change,” Lee said. “Social distancing is the big thing that’s going to require something other than normal operations. If you’re going to social distance, you’re talking about basically half the students there at any one time.”

Pickens County

may do both

“As expected, the guidance is heavy on suggestions and light on requirements and hasn’t changed very significantly from what was released last week,” School District of Pickens County spokesman John Eby said, adding that the district is reviewing its safety plan and hopes to communicate more later this week. “We still hope to open for face-to-face instruction in August with a full-time virtual academy available to students in all grades. Hybrid schedule models are not a part of our plan, as they are very difficult for parents and teachers to put into action. We do plan to be ready for schools or the district to switch to digital learning for periods in response to localized outbreaks if necessary.

“The most important piece of information for how well schools will be able to operate will be the DHEC guidelines on how students or teachers will be sent home when they contract the virus or are exposed to people who are. We don’t expect that information until July 1.”

SDPC superintendent Danny Merck said he is appreciative of the work the State Department of Education and legislators have done in helping school districts develop a coherent plan for next school year.

“We have read guidelines from other states and countries, and no matter where you live, we must work together and remain flexible to deal with unexpected circumstances,” Merck said.

Pickens County School Board trustee Phillip Bowers said he appreciates the work of the state task force and looks forward to forming a countywide task force of parents, teachers, students, administrators and other concerned citizens in developing a safe method for reopening schools.

“It is my hope that we would open brick-and-mortar schools, but again, safety is of utmost importance, and we will certainly want to listen to the stakeholders to ensure we make the right decision,” Bowers said.

Lee said longer school days, morning and afternoon sessions or A-B scheduling, alternating brick-and-mortar and virtual instruction are all possibilities for the new school year.

“I hope there will be some brick and mortar and that we don’t have to go all virtual, but we have to have a plan for that, because it is a possibility if it continues to spike,” Lee said. “Obviously, if it becomes worse than it was in March (when COVID-19 forced brick-and-mortar education to transition to distance learning for the remainder of the school year), we may be looking at virtual, but I hope not. If we had to make a decision today, I think the best we could do would be a hybrid situation with some brick-and-mortar classes and some virtual.”

Principles for reopening

South Carolina’s schools

The AccelerateED report states that school districts should be guided by three principles in making scheduling decisions for reopening:

• always seek to provide students with the best possible learning experiences, with greatest priority given to ensuring the health, safety and wellness of students and staff and getting guidance from public health officials;

• avoid any scheduling scenario where the burden falls on a teacher to simultaneously create and implement traditional and distance instruction for students in the same class at the same time; and

• while the optimal learning environment for most students is in-person instruction, districts and schools should have plans in place to adjust scheduling models during the school year in the event of a second wave of COVID-19 in their area.

goliver@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO