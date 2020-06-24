Five more cases reported in Oconee, 25 in Pickens

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported five new COVID-19 cases in Oconee County on Tuesday.

DHEC said Tuesday the county’s total number of cases is now 142.

In Pickens County, the agency announced 25 new cases Tuesday, pushing the county’s total to 570.

There has also been one confirmed COVID-19 death in Oconee County and four in Pickens County.

The recovery rate for COVID-19 in South Carolina is also up slightly to 81 percent, according to DHEC.

— The Journal staff