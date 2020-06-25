CAT officials propose changes for Seneca residential route

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — Clemson Area Transit officials presented changes to the Seneca residential route during a public hearing Wednesday at City Hall.

Seneca planning and development director Ed Halbig said the changes have already been included in the route and were made as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the EF3 tornado that hit Seneca on April 13. The public hearing was part of a process to make the changes permanent.

No one at the hearing opposed the changes.

“With the changes that occurred with COVID, and certainly with the tornado that struck the city of Seneca, there were a number of other changes that were made,” Halbig said. “COVID, of course, affected Tri-County Tech (Oconee campus) being open, and we were running a route that ran (Oconee Connector) when Tri-County Tech was open, so when it closed its doors to students, that route ceased to operate.

“At the same time, with the storms that were occurring (in April), there were route modifications that were made,” he added. “People are appreciating using those route modifications, and so what we’re attempting to do here is gather any input as to continuing those route modifications or going back to the approved route. We would like to continue route modifications.”

CATbus interim CEO Sammy Grant said the route remains the same for much of the beginning and end of the original route, but the changes take passengers onto West South 4th Street to the Shaver Recreation Complex and Seneca Middle School and to Wells Highway near the BorgWarner plant. The new areas of the route also include the Golden Corner Food Pantry on Wells Highway and the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, turning on Radio Station Road and heading to U.S. Highway 123, including the Bi-Lo Plaza area. It then turns onto West North 1st Street and then onto 2nd Street to Townville Street, where it once again picks up the original route, according to Grant.

Grant said several of the areas on the modified route include stops that were lost when the Oconee Connector route stopped running after Tri-County Tech closed. It is expected to restart once Tri-County resumes in-person classes.

Grant said overall CATbus ridership is down some since the coronavirus pandemic began, but he and Seneca transit assistant Barbara Dyar said the Seneca routes — other than the Oconee Connector — have “picked back up.”

Grant said riders are getting on and off the buses from the rear door to protect drivers, and the buses are being cleaned after each route cycle and at the end of each shift. Halbig said social distancing and masks are being encouraged on routes.