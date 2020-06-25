University provides latest fall update

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson University is planning for 6-foot distancing inside classrooms when students return this fall, while a decision on masks could come this week.

In the school’s latest coronavirus update, officials announced they “remain focused on normal or close to normal densities” in residence halls, as long as cleanings can be mapped out. Special quarantine spaces on campus for students who test positive are also being identified. Instructors have also been asked, according to the memo, to plan to pivot “entirely online at any moment of the semester.”

The memo highlighted Nov. 24 through the end of the semester — Dec. 11 — in case a wave of infections happens in the fall. Delaying August graduation ceremonies is also on the table to allow for heightened focus on student move-in, the release said.

University spokesman Joe Galbraith confirmed a decision on mandatory masks was “near” and could be as early as this week.

Clemson’s 29631 ZIP code had 144 confirmed virus cases as of Wednesday morning, along with 885 estimated cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Last week, there were just 12 cases in the same area.

With DHEC reporting cases based on a person’s county of residence, a precise picture of how many virus cases there are in a college town may not be achievable. Galbraith said university officials are poring through data to determine operations.

“We’re constantly evaluating the data to make sure it is the most relevant to our community,” he said. “There are inherent challenges of a college campus and permanent addresses differing from college addresses. That is all part of the university’s plan and data gathering and sorting as we move through this.”

According to a blog update from university president Jim Clements, officials are upfitting more than 300 classrooms with recording equipment to offer live-streaming and recorded video options.

“We have a busy summer in front of us as we prepare for what I hope will be another great academic year across all our campuses and locations,” he said.

Plans are expected to be shared with the board of trustees this week.

Clemson remains in Phase I of its reopening plan that began on June 1 with a limited number of campus employees returning to work. The school was scheduled to stay in the phase for a minimum of 14 days before moving to Phase 2, but a spike in local virus cases hasn’t allowed it to do so. The university has been closed since mid-March.