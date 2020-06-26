COVID-19 precautions part of block party plans

By Caitlin Herrington

The Journal

SENECA — Though it wasn’t part of their first-year business plan, COVID-19 has become part of the anniversary celebration for Keowee Brewing Company owners Alex and Allison Butterbaugh.

Tents will be set up for musicians and guests alike Saturday to provide spaced-out shady spots to celebrate, and a food truck — bringing its hour-long line worthy lobster rolls — is extending its stay to help prevent overcrowding.

“Cousins Maine is going to be here from noon to 8 p.m., so they’re going to be here for eight hours — which they have never done before,” Alex Butterbaugh said. “We’re hoping the extra time will help us spread out the arrival of everybody.

“We’re going to have tents set up out in the street for the musicians, but we’re also getting a 20’ x 30’ tent that we’re going to set up down the street as well, so there should be plenty of shade and covering for everybody.”

The street shutdown has been part of the party plan since March, they said, as city and state approval was granted months ago. The extra space is coming in handy to encourage social distancing.

“It was nice to have that taken care of ahead of time, because if it was just inside, and in our backyard, we’d have to severely limit how many people we could have,” he said.

It’s been easy for them to translate the rules, regulations and recommendations put in place to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19, Alex said, because Allison’s master’s degree is in food law and food safety. In addition to wiping down tables, door handles and other frequently touched surfaces on a regular basis, they still don’t allow seating at the bar in an effort to keep their employees at a safe distance from customers.

“We’d rather be a little overly cautious than put anybody at risk,” Alex said.

Indoor seating is still limited to half-capacity, and outdoor seating will be appropriately spaced on Saturday, Allison added.

“Everyone’s been super gracious with responding to our requests to space out,” she said. “Even people who are not comfortable being indoors yet seem to be OK hanging out outside. We’ve tried to provide options for everyone, and there’s always the option to grab a crowler to go.”

Keowee Brewing Company Block Party

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday

401 E Main St., Seneca

Gypsy and Me starts the show

at 11 a.m., Trey Stephens takes the stage at 3:30 p.m. and

LC Branch wraps things up

with a set from 6-8 p.m.

