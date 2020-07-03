Officials: No ClemsonFest this year ‘very strange’

By Greg Oliver

CLEMSON — Today would normally be the day when the annual ClemsonFest celebration takes place, with officials long ago setting the date for July 3 so it would be the kickoff for the Independence Day events to follow.

However, there will be no ClemsonFest this year, as the event, along with many others, had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, prior to the pandemic hitting the U.S. full force and turning life upside-down, Clemson business owners sought to bring the event back to the downtown area from Central, where it had been held the past two years.

“It’s very strange (not having ClemsonFest this year),” Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce president Susan Cohen said. “Businesses were talking to me about having events and moving ClemsonFest to downtown to then saying they couldn’t do it because they didn’t feel it was worth the risk at this point. They didn’t know what we would look like in terms of the crowd and controlling their behavior, and it just wasn’t the right time.”

This year would have marked the 27th for ClemsonFest, which started in 1994. The first two locations were Jaycee Park and Bowman Field, with the event moved in 1997 to the former Y Beach — now known as the Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Center. ClemsonFest remained there through 2017 before being moved to the Spittoono festival site on Eighteen Mile Road in Central.

ClemsonFest hasn’t always been held on July 3. In the early years of the event, it was held on Memorial Day weekend before officials eventually settled on the current date.

Cohen said it is difficult to measure the economic impact of ClemsonFest, since it is an event geared to the local community and visitors typically don’t stay in hotels. But the chamber president was hopeful that would change somewhat had the event taken place this year.

“The reason we planned this year to bring the event back into downtown Clemson was so the merchants and or restaurants there would benefit,” Cohen said. “The plan in the coming years would be to grow the caliber of entertainment so that we did, in fact, create an event with economic impact, rather than just a celebration for the community.”

Visit Clemson coordinator Kade Herrick said what happened to ClemsonFest is taking place in a lot of cities throughout the nation this holiday weekend.

“Everyone looks forward to the Fourth of July with family picnics and fireworks and stuff like that,” Herrick said. “Not being able to do that or have that this year is weird — it’s just un-American.”

