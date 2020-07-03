Seneca, Walhalla make changes to Fourth of July events

The Journal staff

SENECA — Seneca and Walhalla are making changes to their Fourth of July celebrations in light of Gov. Henry McMaster’s news conference on Wednesday.

McMaster has not lifted restrictions on large crowds gathering in South Carolina, but said Wednesday, “The responsibility lies not on someone stopping you, but on you stopping you.”

In Seneca, attendance at Gignilliat Field on Saturday evening for the city’s Fourth of July celebration will be monitored, counted and limited. Masks are now “strongly recommended.”

“Those considering attending the event should realize the city has made every effort to provide a safe environment and to comply with CDC guidelines, and attendees should make their own personal decision whether to attend,” a Seneca news release said.

Walhalla’s downtown merchants will kick off “Independence Eve” with sales and events starting at 10 a.m. today on Main Street and concluding with fireworks. Organizers said masks, hand-washing and social distancing are encouraged. People with underlying health conditions, and those who are sick or know of someone who is sick have been asked to stay home.

Organizers also want people to know:

The bounce house for children will be replaced with goodie bags that include glow sticks. Those will be distributed after 6 p.m.;

“The launch site for fireworks will be moved up closer to Main Street, which means prime viewing from your car or the sidewalk throughout the downtown district,” according to a Walhalla news release. “Families are encouraged to tailgate at their cars or spread out along Main Street — all of our restaurants will offer take out service for you to enjoy at your car;” and

The Bad Creek Band will be playing live, but there will be limited space nearby; the city promises that people will be able to hear the band along Main Street.

Seneca has also made a number of changes that will affect those people who attend its July 4 celebration Saturday: