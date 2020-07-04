Assisted living facility finds way to connect residents, families

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — The COVID-19 pandemic has created many difficulties for businesses, schools, hospitals and families.

At assisted living centers, rules prohibiting most visits are separating family members who want to spend time with their loved ones.

Kyle Hicks, executive director of the Residences at Park Place, saw how the lack of visits from family members affected his residents emotionally and mentally.

“I started thinking about the residents’ mental status,” Hicks said of the approximately three months his residents went without time with family. “I said, ‘We’ve got to get the families back with their loved ones without getting them in our building.’”

Hicks started brainstorming ideas, came up with a plan and approached a family member of a resident with his ideas, hoping it was workable. He wanted to use a screened-in patio divided by plexiglass to separate the residents from the family members, but still allow them to have time together for a visit without physical contact.

“I contacted a family member and said ‘I’m not good with my hands. Can you can make something like this?’” Hicks said. “’I want to divide us from you. I want plexiglass to be what does it. I’ve got the area already picked out. I just need it divided.’ I gave him that idea, and he gave it to his son. He took that idea and he made it even better.

“I think God gives us enough brainpower to do certain things,” he added. “We just have to be a willing vessel. I can’t say I came up with anything other than He gave me that vision.”

That vision became “window visits.”

The project came to fruition just a little before Father’s Day. Family members call to schedule a 20-minute or shorter window visit appointment. At the time of the appointment, the family members come wearing a mask to a specific location, where they have their temperature checked before they are let into their side of the plexiglass on the patio. They can remove their masks once they enter. There is also a doorbell for the family to let the staff know when they are finished or if their resident has a problem that needs to be addressed, since family cannot go on the other side.

Hicks said the response has been very positive from the families who have participated.

Gloria Freeman said the opportunity to visit her mother, Grace, has been special for her. She had not seen her mother since March when she came for her first window visit last month.

“That was so difficult,” Freeman said of not seeing her mother for about three months. “I was so appreciative to be able to have that opportunity, but to not to have seen her for this length of time was really a tearjerker.

“We were doing FaceTime, and it was not really a good mechanism,” she added. “When Kyle contacted me about the window visit, I just cried. The fact that they were working out a way for us to be with our family, I was over the moon about that. I am still so appreciative for that.”

Despite her mother’s memory issues and the time that had passed since their last visit together, Freeman said Grace recognized her during a window visit.

“She recognized me after she heard me laugh, and said something like, ‘That’s my baby,’” Freeman said. “She smiled more and talked more and when I said, ‘Mama,’ she recognized that. I’m going as often as I can. I want to see her as much as possible.”

Hicks stopped the window visits temporarily on Thursday because of the Fourth of July weekend and said they probably will not begin again until July 20. The Residences at Park Place is COVID-free so far, and Hicks doesn’t want someone who was exposed by another person during the holiday exposing residents, so he wanted to stop the visits until at least 14 days after the Fourth of July.

“There’s out-of-towners coming in (to the area for the holiday),” he said. “Everybody is going to be mingling. Nobody is going to be playing by the rules. Just by knowing that, we have to take precautions.

“During that whole time, we’re just going to be cleaning and keeping it clean and reducing any traffic in that area.”