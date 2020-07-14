Log In/Out
UpstateToday
Powered by The Journal
Breaking News: Easter egg event Saturday cancelled
Return to School
The School District of Oconee County is leaning toward a full re-open of schools in August, with parents given the option of face-to-face instruction or online-only classes. We’d like to know if your opinions have changed in the last 30 days. Please only participate if you are a parent/guardian or teacher of a student in Oconee County Schools. Of the categories below, into which do you fit?
*
Parent
Teacher
Are you comfortable returning to the classroom with a full class of children for face-to-face instruction?
*
Yes - no masks or social distancing required
Yes- if they require masks and social distancing
No - even if they require masks and social distancing
Are you comfortable sending your child to school with schools at full capacity?
*
Yes - no masks or social distancing required
Yes- if they require masks and social distancing
No - even if they require masks and social distancing
If your child does return to school will he or she ride the bus as they usually do?
*
N/A— my child doesn’t ordinarily ride the bus
Yes - no masks or social distancing required
Yes- if they require masks and social distancing
No - even if they require masks and social distancing
Vote
