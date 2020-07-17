SC marks record daily number of COVID-19 deaths

The Journal staff

COLUMBIA — South Carolina health officials announced 69 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, the most deaths associated with the disease reported in a single day in the state.

The deaths occurred over the past few weeks, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said, with the reporting delay due to ensuring the deaths are accurately reported based on the most up-to-date federal guidance.

DHEC announced 1,842 new confirmed cases statewide, slightly fewer than Wednesday’s number, along with four new probable cases on Thursday. Oconee County added 16 confirmed cases to increase its total to 490 cases, and Pickens County reported 27 new cases — pushing the county’s total to 1,278 — and the death of an elderly COVID-19 patient.

As of Wednesday, a total of 587,567 tests had been conducted in the state, and 21.3 percent of the 8,643 test results reported Wednesday came back positive.

Across the state, 2,946 inpatient hospital beds were available as of Thursday morning, with 7,935 in use — a nearly 73 percent utilization rate. Of those beds in use, 1,578 — nearly 20 percent — were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of those patients, 214 were on ventilators Thursday, according to DHEC.

Dog tests positive

The state’s first animal case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, was announced Thursday.

A shepherd mix from Charleston County, estimated to be 8 or 9 years old, was euthanized due to chronic health conditions, according to a Clemson University Public Service and Agriculture news release. One of its owners was confirmed positive with COVID-19, the release said.

“Based on current knowledge, there continues to be no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people,” state veterinarian and Clemson livestock poultry health director Boyd Parr said. “It remains a good idea to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you do with other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from exposure to the virus as recommended by the CDC.”

A private veterinarian chose to test the dog, according to the release, and received a positive result on July 9.

Routine testing of animals is not recommended at this time, according to the CDC, and the decision to test an animal should be made in consultation with and the approval of both appropriate state animal health and public health officials.

Five other dogs have tested positive across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including one in Georgia. Five cats — not including four tigers and three lions in New York — have tested positive for the virus as well.