Making masks mandatory: Major grocers rolling out face-covering requirements

By Caitlin Herrington

The Journal

SENECA — Despite the stifling summer heat in South Carolina, masks are becoming a more common sight as more retailers add the requirement for shoppers.

This week saw the requirement added at Ingles, Publix and Walmart — which went as far as to post a “health ambassador” outside its one entrance to offer solutions to customers attempting to enter the store without a face covering.

The automatic doors at Walmart’s other entrances were closed, leaving them only for use as emergency exits and requiring shoppers to use only the grocery side.

Walmart’s mask policy began Monday, while Ingles and Publix instituted the requirement Tuesday. Aldi and Bi-Lo will begin requiring some form of face covering on Monday, according to their websites. Save-A-Lot is asking its customers to wear one, but hadn’t put a requirement in place as of press time Thursday.

Food Lion is the only major grocer in Oconee County without a requirement coming down the line, and there is no consideration “at this time for municipalities where there is not a mask order in place,” Food Lion external communications manager Matt Karakal told The Journal on Tuesday.

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering,” Walmart said in a statement last week that announced the new requirement. “Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.

“As we have seen in states and municipalities with mask mandates, virtually everyone either brings a mask or readily complies with the requirement, and we anticipate that to happen in other areas as well.”

While law enforcement officers can’t arrest anyone for not wearing a mask, Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said private businesses can ask people to exit the property. If a person doesn’t leave when asked, trespassing comes into play, which can result in fines or jail time, he said.

The Walmart requirement was met with mixed emotions this week, with some shoppers appreciative of the move and others wishing they had other options.

One shopper, who recently came from New York City to assist family, said she “absolutely loves” the mask requirement as an added level of safety for her shopping experience.

“It’s been very unnerving to come to the store,” Qiana Martin said Tuesday. “To know so many people who’ve had people who have lost almost their entire family — and then for people not to take it seriously here and think it’s an infringement upon their personal rights when they’re just trying to keep people safe — is very concerning. My mom is immune-compromised, and I’m just trying to do the basics.”

A few customers either made it into Walmart without their masks or removed them after entry. Others donned their first mask of the pandemic to pick up supplies necessary for daily life.

“I bought (a mask) yesterday because I knew everybody is making you wear one now,” Jamie Loudermilk said Tuesday while browsing the shelves at Walmart. “It’s hot and it’s hard to breathe, and it’s very uncomfortable.”

If she’d had another option to pick up her prescriptions, she likely would have gone that route, she said. The mandate wasn’t enough to deter her from picking up the necessary drugs, despite her mixed feelings on wearing a mask.

“The studies and the different things I’ve read, in some ways the mask will help, but in others, you’re still getting droplets and all kinds of stuff on your mask, so it’s not holding this stuff from getting in,” she said.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t recommend face coverings for children under the age of 2, it said the masks are “most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.”

[email protected] | (864) 973-6686

Follow on Twitter @GoldenCornerCat