Officials say missing children being located

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

WALHALLA — Oconee County school officials and the sheriff’s office say students unaccounted for when the district was forced to go to virtual learning last spring have, for the most part, been located.

But they also added that overall numbers were not as high as initially thought.

“When the state asked for data on missing children, there was confusion over exactly what ‘missing’ meant across the state and within our district,” School District of Oconee County spokeswoman Jennifer Dodd said. “After clarification, we believe a ‘missing’ student is one who, despite multiple contact attempts and methods by teachers and administrators, were not heard from during the school closure.”

State Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown confirmed to The Journal on Thursday that was the case statewide.

“There were some principals who misunderstood what ‘no contact’ meant,” Brown said.

Whereas Oconee County’s initial number reported was 299, Dodd said that following the clarification, more communication and improved collation of data, the number was, in actuality, 44 kids. Dodd said the district’s director of student services, safety and security Evie Hughes has worked with the sheriff’s office to locate students.

“She and Lt. Mark Lyles from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office made home visits to these students, and after those visits, all but 12 students were located,” Dodd said.

A number down to six

Of that remaining number, Dodd said the district has learned that six students moved outside of the school district. That leaves the current number of six that officials are still working to locate.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said school resource officers “are continuing to go out each day and try to make contact with those six.” However, even last May, Crenshaw said his SROs, particularly in the elementary schools, were checking on students.

“As they were patrolling, SROs, if they saw kids or knew where a particular kid lived, they would still stop in and check on them to make sure they were all right,” Crenshaw said. “They would check on kids from their particular school.”

Dodd emphasized that last spring, when all schools across the state were forced to close buildings following South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order, teachers and administrators “diligently pursued students.”

“Many efforts were made to track down those students who were not turning in work or communicating with teachers,” Dodd said.

School board chairman Jerry Lee said the initial thought when schools closed involved getting instruction together quickly for what was expected to only be a couple of weeks.

“We had no idea it was going to be for the rest of the school year,” Lee said. “Because of the time constraints and coming on so quickly, some of them were impossible to contact. Teachers did reach out to everyone they could contact, but some had no internet access and lived up in the country where buses couldn’t deliver meals or couldn’t get to the nearest bus stop to download everything.”

SROs on the case

Crenshaw said while his department continues to assist the school district in locating the remaining school students, he also plans for officers to work with the district in making sure virtual learning students are accounted for during the upcoming school year.

“This school year, I believe we will have a better grasp on keeping up with students,” Crenshaw said. “Now that we’ve had time to look into this, I would like for the SRO at each school, for any student that’s enrolled in eLearning or online learning to go by periodically — whether it’s once a week or once every two weeks — and check in with that student and in fact lay eyes on them to ensure that everything as a whole appears to be OK and that there doesn’t appear to be any issues.

“That’s in our plans going forward — that the SRO assigned to Walhalla High School will be responsible for the students enrolled in the eLearning or online learning.”

Crenshaw said he plans for the SROs to generate a list from the principal at the school to which they’re assigned.

“If (school officials are) not able to check on them, we’ll certainly assume that role and be glad to check on that student,” he said.

Lee said the district’s virtual school option “will be more structured.”

“There will be roll call, just like in a normal classroom,” Lee said. “A parent who didn’t have internet will have in-person instruction now. There will be much more accountability, with more structure and academic standards the same and specific times that students will be online. Those who aren’t, we will go through the normal procedures we always have.”

While students in face-to-face instruction will be provided meals, Dodd said work is taking place to determine how they will be served to virtual students.

“We will communicate about meals in the coming weeks,” she said.

School District of Pickens County spokesman John Eby said the district began with 24 students unaccounted for, eventually reducing the number to 11. Eby credited district attendance and behavior interventionist Sammy Owen and SROs from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office for their invaluable assistance.

“The 11 remaining students are individuals that we either know have moved out of Pickens County or simply have no way of tracking down,” Eby said.

