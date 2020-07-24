Sure Shot Firearms offers guns, accessories, safety classes

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — While Sure Shot Firearms in downtown Seneca sells a variety of guns, ammunition and accessories, owner Matt Durham says he also wants to help people learn to safely handle their guns.

Durham offers concealed weapons permit classes one Saturday a month to help people who have bought a handgun learn how to use it properly. He said he has noticed recently more purchases by first-time gun owners, something he attributed to concerns about keeping themselves and their families safe. Three-fourths of the instruction is in the classroom, while there is also a portion on a gun range with live ammunition, which he said is designed “just to see that you can operate a handgun safely.”

“They are a little uncertain of the law,” Durham said of first-time gunowners. “They don’t understand the gun buying process. They don’t understand where it goes in their car and where they can carry it in their car. That’s the reason we always try to offer that class. Whether they carry or not, it shows them the laws, it shows them how to carry, it explains to them how to use a gun if they need to, and then if they choose to carry, they can. It’s more than just a CWP class. There’s more information people can get.”

Durham said the family-owned shop began nearly seven years ago and shares a building on East North 1st Street with another Durham family business — Ted’s Hair Styling.

“We can pretty much get you anything you need, whether it’s firearms, ammunition, some type of accessories — lights, lasers, scopes — whatever you need,” he said. “We’re competitive with pricing. We try our best to match or beat any price you’ve found online or at another store. We want people to feel like they got a good deal and want people to feel they got a good price.

“Repeat business is where we’re at,” he added. “That’s the bread-and-butter all day long. When we make a friendship relationship and make people feel welcomed, they will come back.”

Sure Shot Firearms is one of the dozens of businesses in the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, a partnership in which local residents donate to help locally owned small businesses by donating to a fund with The Journal to help them get the word out about their companies through advertising in The Journal. The Journal is matching the donations from the community and has pledged the first $50,000 in the effort.

Durham said the program is one of the ways area residents support each other.

“Being a small business and being a small town like Seneca, we have to support one another,” he said. “If we don’t want to see these big chains and big businesses come here and take over the growing town that we have, we have to stick together and shop with one another and help one another.”

He added shopping locally is especially important.

“I would like to see more of it, because that’s what keeps people in good spirits and keeps some of these businesses that were severely impacted by the storm and severely impacted by the pandemic that’s going on right now,” Durham said. “That’s the way they’re able to keep their business up and running and get over the hump is by that local hometown support.

“If your own community is not shopping with you, it says volumes either about the community or the business itself,” he added. “That should be your go-to. That should be your customer base, the people that live in the general vicinity of where your business is located. We’ve been blessed. A lot of our customers are from the Oconee County area — Salem, Walhalla, Westminster, Seneca — and even stretching as far as Clemson and Pendleton.”

Want to help? To support the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, visit upstatetoday.com and click the appropriate link. The website accepts all major credit and debit cards, and checks made out to Neighbors Helping Neighbors can be delivered to 210 W. North 1st St., Seneca, SC 29678.

