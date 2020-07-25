More local virus cases reported

The Journal staff

COLUMBIA — On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 16 new COVID-19 cases in Oconee County and 22 new cases in Pickens County.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 632 COVID-19 cases in Oconee County and 1,513 cases in Pickens County.

Across South Carolina, there were 1,921 new confirmed cases and 46 deaths reported Friday.

There was also another case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) that is associated with COVID-19. The case announced Friday is the fifth in South Carolina so far, and it involves a child under the age of 10 who lives in the Upstate. The DHEC news release did not specify in which part of the Upstate the child lives.