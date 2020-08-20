City offices close after 4 employees test positive for COVID

The Journal staff

SENECA — City offices and facilities are closed until Monday after four employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Seneca city administrator Scott Moulder.

The release said at least two of the employees who tested positive “have regular interaction with multiple departments within the city government on a daily basis.”

All city facilities were closed on Wednesday “out of a sense of extreme caution” and are scheduled to reopen on Monday, according to the release, which added all city facilities will undergo “deep cleaning and sanitizing.”

Jazz on the Alley will continue as scheduled tonight, but mask wearing will be “strictly enforced unless attendees are sitting at a table eating and drinking,” according to the release.

The release said the decision to temporarily close city buildings was made under the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ordinance.

City services, including utilities, police, fire and public works, will continue to operate on normal schedules, with buildings housing police, fire and public works departments restricted to “essential personnel only,” according to the release.

Utility payments can be made online or by using the drop box in the drive-thru window area at City Hall. For emergencies, call (864) 885-2723. Payments for business licenses and hospitality taxes will be deferred until Monday.