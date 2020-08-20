COVID-19 testing offered at county sites

The Journal staff

SENECA — Local health departments across the state are opening their doors for free COVID-19 testing during limited hours.

Testing at the Oconee County Health Department on North Townville Street in Seneca is set to take place on Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. this week and next. Anderson County has testing dates available Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., through Aug. 31.

Tests do not require a referral, but an appointment must be made at covidtest.dhec.sc.gov. Daily testing capacity at each site is 150.

For more information, call (864) 372-3133.