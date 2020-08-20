Walhalla woman holds onto faith after husband dies from COVID-19

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

WALHALLA — As she walks through the sanctuary of The Potter’s House church, Rebecca King is reminded of her husband, Wesley.

There is the pew where she and Wesley sat on their first date. Cherry Hill Church of God in Tamassee had homecoming that day in September 1999, and Wesley had invited Rebecca to go with him to what was then South John Street Church of God. He was 27. She was 19.

The couple married about three years later and began ministry together. They started The Potter’s House seven years ago on Harrison Avenue, and moved to the building where they had their first date in 2018.

But Rebecca walks through the sanctuary now without Wesley, who died July 28 after a battle with COVID-19.

She described Wesley as “a big goofball” who enjoyed wearing silly hats and doing impressions.

“He was just a people person. He sincerely loved people and had compassion and empathy for people,” Rebecca said. “He truly enjoyed that people connection, which made him an amazing pastor — a true definition of a shepherd to the people here. I think everybody who met him felt that love.”

Wesley and Rebecca began ministry at Cherry Hill and later moved to Westminster Church of God, where they went through a ministerial internship program that included ordination in 2010-11. The non-denominational Potter’s House began in 2013.

“The Potter’s House has been about seeking God first and then God confirming what He wants,” Rebecca said. “That was Wesley’s passion. I was awe-inspired by how in-tune he was with the Spirit and how God would lead him in every single aspect.”

Wesley’s battle with the coronavirus began during a week of church activities in early July.

“He started getting weak, and, by the end of the week, exhibited signs of allergies or a sinus infection,” Rebecca said. “The following week, his breathing got worse and he got weaker. We had been going non-stop for three weeks. We assumed he needed rest.”

He was tested July 14 and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on July 16. A day later, Rebecca took him to Oconee Memorial Hospital.

While Wesley was overweight, he had no other underlying conditions, and Rebecca said they were not overly concerned.

“We assumed they would give him a breathing treatment and hold him overnight,” she said. “They called and said they were going to take him to CCU (critical care unit). Once they said that, I realized how severe it was.

“It just happened really fast. He fought, and they fought to keep him off the ventilator, but his lungs were too weak and they noticed his kidneys were hurting because the kidneys weren’t getting oxygen.”

On July 28, Rebecca was told his condition was worse.

“His doctor called me earlier that morning and told me his lungs were worse and that I would probably want to come to the hospital,” she said. “You could tell the doctor didn’t have a lot of hope, but I always maintained hope.”

She stayed in the hospital room most of that day, from about 10:30 a.m. until Wesley died at 9 p.m.

“I was very thankful that I got to spend that day with him, even though he couldn’t speak,” Rebecca said. “I got to sit with him, talk and sing to him. I just got to rub his back and hold his hand. I am so thankful that they had called earlier in the day so I could go down there and be with him.

“It shook my faith,” Rebecca said of Wesley’s death. “I have always had childlike faith that there’s no limit to what God can do, so it definitely did shake that, because I was so confident in that healing. But, at the same time, God had kind of dropped a word into my spirit as I was praying asking him why. He said ‘eternity.’

“Eternity is now my hope, and that’s what keeps me going,” she added. “Even though God didn’t answer the way I wanted, the way He took control of healing, it’s still in His timing, and in His timing we will be reunited again.”

[email protected] | (864) 973-6680