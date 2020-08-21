Councilwoman reflects on family’s experience with COVID-19

By Norm Cannada

WALHALLA — After the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and some businesses in March, Walhalla City Councilwoman Sarai Melendez raised awareness by taking written guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to people in the community.

But the battle became more personal beginning in mid-June, when she and other family members tested positive for the coronavirus. Melendez, her parents, two sisters, two brothers and 6-year-old daughter have all tested positive.

“I know that COVID is here and it’s real,” she said. “I would try to get out in the community, saying, ‘Hey, you need to get informed with what’s going on in COVID.’ I know, for sure, even despite my own personal efforts to wear a mask and social distance, I still was one of the ones who tested positive.”

Melendez’s father, Alfonso Gomez, was the first one in the family to test positive, and also had the most serious case. He is 67 and has underlying medical conditions.

She took her father June 16 to the Rosa Clark Medical Clinic, where he was tested for COVID. His oxygen level was down to 86, and she was told to take him to Oconee Memorial Hospital. Melendez couldn’t go into the hospital with him.

“He was being combative, because mentally, I don’t think he was getting enough oxygen to his brain,” Melendez said. “So he was thinking that he was fine. What I’ve learned in experiencing the Spanish-speaking community and our culture is that sometimes we don’t seek help because we think that we’re fine, but it isn’t until you’re hitting near death that you realize something serious is happening. He finally accepted it and resigned.”

Two days later, Gomez was placed on a ventilator for five days. He recovered and was released on June 27.

“My mother was very sad,” Melendez said of her father’s days on the ventilator. “Now she talks about how she was almost a widow at that point. We had a lot of family reflection, a lot of family unity. I think it brought us together more.”

Melendez received her positive diagnosis on June 19, and other family members also tested positive, but none required hospitalization. Her 6-year-old daughter, Genesis, had the virus around the same time, with symptoms including a fever and a loss in appetite, according to her mother.

Melendez said her symptoms that “were a little aggressive” included headaches, stomach issues, lack of energy and loss of taste and smell.

“I was lethargic, with no energy whatsoever,” she said. “I had no taste for two weeks. Mentally, I had to tell myself ‘OK, this is beans. I know how beans taste.’ There were times when I had to force myself to eat when I didn’t want to eat. I felt worse just because I had the sickness and then I had my family members as well, so I was taking care of them. There’s a language barrier communicating with doctors or other medical (professionals). It was just mentally overwhelming.”

The family has now recovered, although Gomez is not yet “where he was before,” Melendez said.

Gomez said people need to take COVID-19 seriously and be safe, adding “This is a very serious disease.”

Melendez said her personal and family experience convinced her preventive efforts to slow the coronavirus must continue.

“If we don’t put in preventative measures, I see it as just being out-of-control spreading,” she said. “I don’t see it as going on forever. But I think we just have to adjust with what we are going through, especially in this environment.”

