Several members of school staff exposed to COVID-19

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson Elementary School fifth-graders will have to begin the new school year online next week after several members of the school’s fifth-grade staff were exposed to COVID-19.

A letter from principal Michelle Craddock, sent out Tuesday and provided to The Journal by the district Thursday, said that the staff members in question will begin the school year in quarantine.

“As a result, we will need to start the year with a week of virtual instruction for our fifth-grade students during Aug. 24-28,” Craddock said. “Our goal is to begin in-person instruction for fifth grade on Aug. 31, pending the safe return of our staff members.”

Craddock added the situation will be monitored and a determination made by Wednesday as to whether to begin in-person school Aug. 31. She said teachers will be in touch this week with instructions about beginning the school year virtually.

In-person instruction for all other grades at the school will begin as scheduled Monday.

School District of Pickens County spokesman John Eby said he was unable to give details about how or where the staff members were exposed.

“On Friday, we’re sending an explanation to parents about our notification procedures when there is a positive case in school,” Eby said.

Eby provided The Journal with guidance given to schools through the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control regarding the management of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases. The guidance, intended for schools to plan their response to known or possible cases of the virus, as well as known contacts, is based on what is currently known about the virus and updated as more information and guidance becomes available.

According to the guidance, students and staff should be excluded from school if they have shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell or new or worsening cough — with or without fever. If such symptoms are explainable by an underlying condition, such as shortness of breath for a person with asthma, exclusion “may not be necessary.”

DHEC also says that schools should plan to have a room identified to isolate students or staff with symptoms of COVID-19 during the school day. It says students and staff should be moved safely and respectfully — as well as in accordance with any applicable privacy laws or regulations — to the isolation room for evaluation, and provided a mask if able to use one. Students should be supervised by a staff member who maintains at least 6 feet of distance and uses appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) if available.

In addition, school nurses and other health care providers should use standard and transmission-based precautions when caring for sick people.

Before returning to school, sick staff members and children must either test negative for COVID-19 or complete the current isolation criteria for the virus, or a medical evaluation must determine their symptoms were more likely due to another cause.

The current isolation criteria for COVID-19 as listed by DHEC also requires that students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms who do not get tested should isolate until 10 days have passed since symptoms started, 24 hours have passed since last fever without taking medicine to reduce fever and an overall improvement in symptoms. Anyone who returns a positive test by mouth or throat swab test or similar viral test, but without symptoms, will be required to stay out of school until 10 days after the specimen was collected.

In some cases, people may be required to extend the isolation period to 20 days, but their doctor will need to determine if that is necessary.

As far as quarantine goes, a child or staff member living in the same household as the case will have to quarantine an additional 14 days after the date their household member has been cleared from the isolation period. If a child or staff member has been told they are a close contact to a case of COVID-19, they will need to quarantine until 14 days after the last contact with the case.

If the child or staff member lives in the same household as someone in quarantine, they will not necessarily need to quarantine themselves unless the household member in quarantine is determined to be a COVID-19 case.

DHEC also says that a student or staff member in a lab-confirmed case does not need to quarantine again after close contact to someone with COVID-19 in the first three months after recovering, but will for any close contact that happens after that three-month period. The person must either provide a note from a health care provider that they had the positive lab result in the past three months or a paper or electronic copy of the results. Positive antibody results or any other lab test are not sufficient to meet those criteria to defer quarantine.

Staff working in quarantine should plan to do so at home and not return to work. But school staff considered critical infrastructure workers may be permitted to work if they follow precautions.

