Free COVID-19 testing this week

The Journal staff

SENECA — The state health department is providing free COVID-19 testing over two days starting Thursday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be at the Seneca Health Department at 609 N. Townville St. in Seneca from 9:30 a.m-3:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Testing is free of cost, open to anyone regardless of symptoms and doesn’t require an appointment or doctor’s note. Those looking to be tested can preregister at scdhec.gov/gettested. Results can be expected to come back within 72 hours.

“Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus,” DHEC said in a statement. “Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.”