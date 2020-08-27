COVID-19 reported at Seneca High School

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SENECA — A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Seneca High School, according to an email obtained by The Journal.

Late Wednesday afternoon, school principal Felicia LeRoy issued the school-wide notification that the school district had been made aware of the new case. Contact tracing began immediately, she said.

If a student was in the same classroom or in close contact with the confirmed case, LeRoy said an additional follow-up contact would be made over the phone and through email.

“If you do not receive any further notification, your student should continue to attend school,” she said in a release.

Parents were asked to continue home wellness checks each morning and asked to immediately contact the school if their child develops symptoms or is further exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

