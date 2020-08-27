More than 100 cited for mask violations

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — After two months of encouraging people to wear face masks in compliance with an ordinance passed by city council to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Clemson police last weekend took the next step by issuing nearly 150 citations over a three-day period.

“It kind of shifted over from the educational phase to some enforcement action to try to gain a little more compliance, and we ended up writing several tickets,” interim Clemson Police Chief Jeff Stone said. “We ended up through the weekend making a good impact.”

City council initially approved the ordinance in late June. The ordinance requires face coverings in any building open to the public, inside all city of Clemson buildings and on all transport and transit vehicles, including CATbus, Senior Solutions, rideshares such as Uber or Lyft, taxi and shuttle vehicles.

Also included in the ordinance are mask requirements for all jobs that entail coming into contact with any member of the public.

Businesses are responsible only for employees wearing masks, and those found in violation are fined $100, while the individual fine for a violation is $25.

Stone said 87 citations were written on Friday and 57 were issued Saturday. However, only three were written on Sunday. Police cited three businesses over the weekend, but Stone said those were not bar owners. Instead, they were businesses whose employees were found not to be wearing masks.

“Officers are going out and doing business checks, which we’ve always done, but have started doing compliance checks on masks,” Stone said. “They go in and basically make sure the business and the patrons within the business are complying with the mask ordinance. We spot checked them, and when the officers are out on patrol, they randomly go in and check businesses and make sure there’s compliance.”

Stone said officers focused on the downtown area, and while students were cited, those in violation were also “just people who were in the downtown walking around.”

“Some were inside bars and some were outside the bars,” he said. “It was just a little of whoever was walking around without masks on.”

Stone said officers had spent the first two months after its passage educating people about the mask ordinance, which has been extended for an additional two months. But with the return of Clemson University students and with in-person classes set to begin on campus Sept. 21, the decision was made to begin enforcement through citations.

“We want to get everyone in compliance before the semester gets far along and we have several infections,” Stone said, adding that police plan to continue issuing written citations throughout the semester.

Stone appeared before Clemson City Council earlier this month and announced plans to use additional personnel to step up enforcement and issue citations for those not in compliance with the mask ordinance. Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook said Wednesday he supports the police.

“I’m sure by what happened this past weekend with writing those tickets that the word is going to get around — if you’re going to get out and be around people, you’ve got to go by the rules or pay the price,” Cook said.

Cook said some people are still confused with certain requirements of the ordinance. He said masks are required to be worn outside in the event that social distancing cannot be observed.

The mayor added that the city and university are working on a video geared primarily toward students that explains the mask ordinance and what is required.

Stone praised local bar owners for working hard to comply with the ordinance.

“It’s a tough job for them, but on Friday and Saturday night, they did an outstanding job,” Stone said. “I can’t speak highly enough of how the bars operated over Friday and Saturday nights.

“On Thursday night, we had a few that operated over capacity and we dealt with them and we were doing education, but the problems were corrected on Friday and Saturday. What was proved to us was that if we work together, it can be done.”

Stone said violations involving students were forwarded to Clemson University administration at their request and will be addressed through the school’s student conduct policy.

While the chief acknowledged that dozens of tickets were written on the first weekend of enforcement, he said the goal of his department remains not to issue citations.

“We’d rather not write any, but we do what we need to do to ensure people are in compliance and stay healthy,” Stone said.

[email protected] | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO