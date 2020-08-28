2 positive COVID-19 tests in Oconee schools, so far

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County has reported two positive COVID-19 cases so far this week — its first week of in-person instruction in more than five months.

In addition to a Seneca High School student who tested positive Wednesday, a James M. Brown Elementary School employee tested positive Tuesday, according to the school district website. A previous case also listed on Tuesday, reportedly at Walhalla High School, was removed from the list because that person did not enter a school building or facility, officials said.

The information provided by the school district includes any SDOC student or employee who has been in a school building or district facility. It does not include SDOC @ Home students or employees who are working remotely.

Results are reported on the date the school district is made aware of a positive test result. A positive test result does not necessarily mean others have been exposed within school buildings, the district said.