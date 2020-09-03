Council tackling football parking issues downtown

By Greg Oliver

CLEMSON — Though it took no official action on the matter, Clemson City Council spent part of its hourlong work session Monday discussing the parking situation for the upcoming football season.

“My thoughts on that are if we suspend our normal parking in the parking deck, it’s going to fill up anyway and it’s probably going to fill up with people who park there and stay there all day long because there’s no time limit on Saturdays,” Mayor J.C. Cook said. “It would be the same thing as if we were renting those spots.”

Clemson University announced last week that attendance for each home game will be limited to 19,000 people, less than a quarter of the stadium’s capacity of more than 80,000. Council said the city should mimic the university in allowing those with reserved spaces in the downtown parking deck to use their spots as normal or have their money applied to next year’s rent.

A third option would be donating this season’s parking payment to charity, similar to the university allowing IPTAY to accept this year’s parking fees as a donation for those who choose.

City administrative assistant Lindsey Newton said a number of people have deferred their parking deck reservations until next fall, leaving only 28 spaces.

Cook said residents who rent spaces in their yard should be able to so at half capacity.

“There’s no way we have the manpower to enforce that if people allow it anyway,” Cook said. “How do we know if it’s friends and family or someone renting a spot? The best thing we can do is come up with a set of (guidelines) we can ask people to do. I feel that if we implement an ordinance in this short of time and people have already paid, it’s going to open a huge can of worms and we’d still have people parking in town.”

Councilwoman Crossie Cox expressed concern about more people arriving downtown amidst COVID-19 concerns with social distancing.

“There’s nothing we want more than to return economic stability to our downtown businesses,” Cox said. “I think that’s our No. 1 concern and has been for some time. But do we want to promote too many people coming downtown when we’ve been following some real hard guidelines, real hard limits, real hard initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID downtown and to our residents?”

Cook said the problem is the unknown factor — nobody knows how many people will show up in Clemson for the first Saturday home game Sept. 19 vs. The Citadel. Tailgating will not be allowed at parking spaces on campus or at city-owned spaces.

“We know they’re going to sell 19,000 tickets, but whether all 19,000 of those come and go in the stadium, we don’t know,” Cook said. “We don’t know if 50,000 people are going to show up just because it’s in Clemson and that they’re going to be scattered all over town. We’re just going to have to do the best we can making an educated guess.

“If they come, we can’t just block the roads at a certain time and not let anyone drive into town. We’re kind of in a tough situation here.”

Councilman Fran McGuire suggested contacting those who own a parking spot and setting up a Zoom meeting with Clemson assistant city administrator Andy Blondeau to lay out the expectations. McGuire added that the city could evaluate compliance after the first game.

“If there are problems, I think we need to step back and think about what we’re going to do,” McGuire said. “I think we need to share expectations and monitor that they’re being met.”

McGuire said the city mask ordinance and social distancing should still be in place, and council agreed large gatherings should be prohibited.

Cook said the city is encouraging people without tickets not to come into Clemson, and time limits for parking got council’s support.

“There may not be a place for you — downtown may be full — and you may not get to go anywhere and will have to wear a mask for social distancing,” Cook said.

Councilwoman Alesia Smith said she believes the city can follow the same standards as Clemson University and be flexible, “because Clemson University will have to be flexible and see what worked well and what didn’t.”

Newton said Tuesday that guidelines for people parking on private property and in the parking deck will be similar, but not exactly the same.

“We are working on that verbiage now,” Newton said.

Newton added that 28 people have registered so far to park people in their yard for the upcoming season, compared to 71 last season. She added that the parking deck has had 20 people out of 261 say they will not be using their space in the deck this year.

“I will be sending out an email, kind of a last call, to the people who park in the deck to see if anyone else wants to redshirt for the season before I mail hangtags,” Newton said.

