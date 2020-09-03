Physician: COVID numbers ‘trending down,’ but concerns remain for Labor Day

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — While South Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers are “trending down,” a Prisma Health physician said the potential remains for numbers to increase if people don’t follow recommended precautions over the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

Dr. Steve Shelton, an emergency department physician in Columbia and one of the Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response leaders, told reporters 110 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Prisma hospitals on Wednesday — down from 150 hospitalized patients in the hospital system for the virus last week. Overall, he said Prisma health care workers have treated about 2,300 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.

But Shelton said the upcoming Labor Day holiday provides the potential for increases in virus numbers.

“With Labor Day upon us, we have many community members who typically attend parades, picnics and other large gatherings,” Shelton said. “We ask that you refrain from this type of activity this year. The COVID-19 numbers are going down, and we’d like to see them continue in that direction. Last time we had a specific spike was just after the Fourth of July holiday. We hope not to repeat that.”

Holidays correlated with peaks in virus numbers earlier this year, he said, indicating the same could happen this weekend.

“I think peaks started around Memorial Day, and then we got a second peak on top of that July 4, which put us up to significant numbers and stressed the system from seeing that volume,” he said. “So we are concerned about Labor Day, but I’m confident that the community will partner with us, that they will follow our recommendations — they will wear their masks, they will wash their hands and they will social distance to make sure we can get through this safely.”

Shelton said the age group from 20 to 30 is the “largest age group” in the state to be infected.

“That’s a concern,” he said. “We really need them to be partners with us and step up and follow the recommendations to make sure we can battle this virus.”

He acknowledged many are tiring of months of wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands thoroughly and other precautions listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health groups.

“It is a challenging time right now, and there is fatigue associated with it, but let’s not let our guard down,” Shelton said. “We’re seeing a good trend right now. We’re making good progress in battling this virus, so we need to make sure we stay on top of this.”

Shelton said COVID-19 cases could rise this fall, and the first positive case of flu this season has already been reported in South Carolina. He noted it is possible to get the coronavirus and the flu at the same time — making it more important to get a flu vaccine this year.

“We do anticipate there’s going to be some bump,” Shelton said. “We anticipate there’ll probably be an additional spike as we move into the fall, as we move into normal viral season and flu season, so we have to be prepared for that early, making sure we follow the right preventative measures and specifically getting a flu vaccination this year.”

[email protected]