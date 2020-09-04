3 new COVID-19 cases reported in SDOC

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — The School District of Oconee County has reported three new positive COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, two of which were from Walhalla High School.

On Thursday, the school district reported that a Walhalla High coach had tested positive for COVID-19, but added that the person was not in the school building during the day. On Wednesday, a Walhalla High School student who had been at the Hamilton Career and Technology Center that morning tested positive.

A Seneca High School employee tested positive Tuesday, and the school district reported Monday a Seneca High School student had tested positive.

The district has reported 11 positive cases since the school year began Aug. 24. The information provided by the school district includes any SDOC student or employee who has been in a school building or district facility. It does not include SDOC @ Home students or employees who are working remotely.

Results are reported on the date the school district is made aware of a positive test result. A positive test result does not necessarily mean others have been exposed within school buildings, the district said.

Parents are encouraged to continue home wellness checks each morning and notify their child’s school immediately if he or she develops symptoms or is exposed to a person diagnosed with COVID-19.

The School District of Pickens County is scheduled to release its weekly report of positive COVID-19 tests today. In addition, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will also make available lists of school cases to the public starting today. That information can be accessed by visiting scdhec.gov/COVID19schools.