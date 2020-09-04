Sertoma Field Oktoberfest a no-go this year

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

WALHALLA — For the first time in more than 40 years, there will be no Oktoberfest event on Walhalla’s Sertoma Field.

The Oktoberfest Committee voted 7-6 Wednesday night against holding the annual event this year, according to committee member Stacy Jackson.

Jackson, who was in favor of having the annual festival, said the committee received an exemption from Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order on large group gatherings, allowing the festival to operate with fewer numbers on the field at one time. But the organization that brings the carnival rides canceled its events for the year, as did The Little German Band, a tradition at the festival for decades. Some vendors also canceled, and the annual pageant was canceled in the wake of Wednesday’s decision.

“We had already worked around that,” Jackson said of the loss of the band, rides and vendors, adding the smaller number of vendors would have allowed them to be spread out more.

“It was just going to be a scaled-down version of Oktoberfest,” he said. “We still did have permission from the state and local authorities to do it. I believe most of us who voted ‘yes’ felt an obligation to the committee, to the 43 years and to the community to do whatever was necessary to put this thing on. It was a very passionate meeting. All we can do is look forward to trying to do it next year.”

Oconee County Probate Judge Kenny Johns, who has been a committee member for 26 years, said he voted against having the event because of the potential impact a poor turnout would have on finances for future Oktoberfest events. He said the festival lost thousands of dollars when rain closed the event for most of Saturday last year and added the festival gets a portion of carnival proceeds, as well as money from vendors.

“I’m looking at the big picture as far as the longevity of this festival,” Johns said. “Not being able to get carnival, amusement rides, that’s going to cut down on the traffic, especially for school-age children, because there’s nothing for them to do. We can’t afford to have another bad year, because if we did, we’d be done.”

Dwight Addis, whose father, Lloyd, was a founding member of the festival committee, disagreed that potential financial losses from a low turnout in 2020 would hurt the festival’s future.

“My point of view is every year we risk financial loss,” said Addis, a committee member for more than 20 years. “We can always find money. The originators of the festival borrowed money from a bank to get it started.

“We could have had this thing with COVID without any problem whatsoever,” he added. “We’d already been granted an exception from the state, so we were good to have it, but these other people on the other side of the voting block were so worried about not having enough people to show up to break even. That’s not an issue.”

Addis said he is “extremely dissatisfied with the group that voted no,” adding that three of them have been on the committee “two years or less.”

“We’ve had it 42 straight years,” he said. “To skip a year and start over just saddens me. I’m in total disagreement with those people. I don’t know what the future of the committee is. … The older folks like myself and others, if we leave this committee, it will fall apart. I’m just in the mindset right now that I’m disgusted.”

Barbara Justus, a committee member who has worked with the festival for 36 years, said she voted to cancel the festival “with a heavy heart.”

“It was a very difficult decision, because I’ve worked with it all these years and I love it,” she said. “It wasn’t that I didn’t want to have it. It’s due to the ongoing pandemic. It just didn’t feel safe.”

She said cancellations by The Little German Band, carnival rides and vendors caused the financial impact to be “too great.”

Justus said she is hopeful the committee can come together for the festival in October 2021.

“I truly hope that we can all work this out and work together,” she said. “It’s a great committee that we have. We need to all work all together and have a great 2021.”

