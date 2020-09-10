Councilman concerned returning students may spread COVID-19

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — Many Clemson University students are expected to return to town Friday as they prepare to begin in-person classes Sept. 21.

However, Clemson City Councilman Fran McGuire is concerned about the increase of students, their impact on the city amidst COVID-19 prevention efforts and the fact the city wasn’t consulted by university officials.

“Are we suddenly going to have 10,000 more students two weeks from today?” McGuire asked at a council meeting this week. “That’s a remarkable number of students coming in. We still haven’t beaten COVID. It’s still beating the snot out of us and is continuing to beat the snot out of us. That’s not very neighborly.”

Mayor pro tem John Ducworth told McGuire the number of students returning is actually around 6,000. However, interim city administrator Andy Blondeau confirmed to city council during its meeting Tuesday night that the university did not consult with the city beforehand.

A 40-year Clemson University parks and recreation professor, McGuire said he is concerned about what he witnessed during his daily morning walk. During one walk, he saw young people having a picnic on the Clemson dike, in the water with their dogs at the beach area, at the practice baseball field where cheerleaders were performing routines and on the corner near Sikes Hall. McGuire said he did not see masks being worn in any of those areas.

“If the university can’t control masks when there are very, very few students on campus, I don’t understand when you expand that number how in the world this is going to work,” McGuire said. “I just don’t understand two weeks from now what magic is going to happen where Highway 93 becomes a barrier that stops COVID on one side of the street and doesn’t let it come to the other side of the street.

“I don’t know what role we have. I know we have no recourse, but it just strikes me as not very neighborly to be doing this to us now.”

Relations between the city of Clemson and Clemson University, once recognized as the best in the nation for town-gown relations, have grown frosty in recent years. Although that relationship has somewhat thawed during the past year as the Joint City-University Advisory Board has been revamped into subcommittees with more frequent communication on shared issues, Mayor J.C. Cook admits the relationship has always been one-sided.

“I understand completely,” Cook told McGuire in response to his concerns. “We’ve been fighting this same fight since I came on council in 1996. They do basically what they want to do over there. They’re basically the economic engine that keeps this town going, and we just follow along the best we can and make inroads where we can.”

While Cook is hopeful that more discussion between the two entities can take place “when it comes to things like this,” he added that COVID-19 presents “sort of a special circumstance.”

“This is more important than a lot of other decisions they make, because it can possibly affect the health and welfare of our citizens,” he said. “A lot of those citizens are employees of that university, so it’s going to affect them the same way.”

Councilwoman Alesia Smith said once students begin returning Friday, they will continue moving in throughout the next week. McGuire said while he likes the people at the university, the decision they made “was awful.”

“I think we’re going to pay the price more than the university’s going to pay the price,” McGuire said. “I think that’s an unfortunate circumstance that I think will taint town-gown relationships for years to come. I regret we’re doing this.”

Though critical of his employer, McGuire said he is “patting (the city) on the back” for its COVID-19 prevention efforts.

“I think we’ve done a great job at cost to ourselves and cost to our residents,” McGuire said. “People are sacrificing a lot of things to improve the environment and the healthiness of this community, and I just think that in the toughest of times, it shows your true character more than what you do in the easiest of times. This is the toughest of times for us, and I’m disappointed in what I see is lack of character — not for us, because we stepped up marvelously to be honest with you.

“I think this side of the street did more than most communities did. We were first or second with the mask ordinance and put up with the anger and the animosity because of that and put up with the financial hit maybe because of this. But we stood up and stood up the right way I think communities should stand up.”

Cook agreed, adding, “I’m proud of everyone in the city for the sacrifices they’ve made and for carrying on the best they can during these times.”

University officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Journal.

[email protected] | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO